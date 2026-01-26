South African music producer Black Coffee and his new lover, Victoria Gonzalez, have made headlines once again on social media

An online user shared a recent picture of the couple online, sharing how annoying it is of them trying to prove that they are inlove

Many netizens couldn't help but share their thoughts on this relationship, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Black Coffee's relationship is under scrutiny. Image: @realblackcoffee

Oh well, it was all cute when it first started, but now it seems like netizens are just over the relationship and just want to move on from it. Mzansi's popular music producer Black Coffee's mjolo once again was under scrutiny just after the ConCourt ruling.

On Sunday, 25 January 2026, an online user @Saltiesunmasked shared a recent picture of the internationally acclaimed DJ and his young lover, Victoria Gonzalez, who is allegedly 21 years his junior, on social media, which quickly went viral.

The snap led to many netizens sharing their honest opinion regarding this relationship, as it seemed to many that the couple is trying so hard to prove to people that they are in love.

"My thing is, he’s trying too hard with her, he misses Entle because he never used to parade enhle like this🥴or is it because ikhaladi leli akakholwa," the post reads.

See the post below:

SA reacts to Black Coffee's relationship

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to Black Coffee and Victoria Gonzalez's relationship. Here's what they had to say below:

@Ayandamzolo_ said:

"They bore me so much."

@Mandz_2 wrote:

"Mathew booth and Bongi are living happily ever after. This one doesn't miss Enhle. They won't be miserable just because we want them to be. Unfortunately."

@bohlokoa711 commented:

"He knows this girl would've never dated him if he weren't rich and famous, so he's flaunting her to show that he finally got ikhaladi. He can't believe it."

@major_bgm replied:

"His not proving anything. Dude makes house music. That's the type of girl he always imagined for himself, so he's in fairytale mode. It happens to men when they really make it."

@Mosalagae20 responded:

"It's just ego that is bruised. According to him, Enhle was supposed to stay and stand his nonsense because he's monied. He thinks he's untouchable this one; money is not everything, and he will learn the hard way. Life will someday humble him back to poverty."

@baby_gheli mentioned:

"I doubt he misses her, & he’s an international DJ, he’s used to this type. I think he’s happier now because he found someone who lets him cheat in peace. Most international girls don’t mind sharing or even doing freaky things for their rich boyfriends."

@323i stated:

"They are annoying now, and he is the one posting these pics, not her. He is going to get heartbroken this one."

Netizens questioned Black Coffee's relationship. Image: @realblackcoffee

Black Coffee's girlfriend Victoria Gonzalez sings Amapiano songs

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Black Coffee's model girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez's video singing along to an Amapiano song.

The Venezuelan beauty impressed many South Africans with her willingness to learn South African languages and immerse herself in the culture and music. In the comment section, many fans admired Gonzalez's natural beauty and the apparent happiness she has brought into her boyfriend's life.

