DJ Black Coffee weighed in on the Constitutional Court’s landmark ruling on antenuptial agreements entered into after customary marriages

Black Coffee explained that his Supreme Court of Appeal application rested on two main points

His response sparked mixed reactions online, with some users supporting his explanation and others disagreeing with him

Renowned South African producer and DJ Black Coffee has broken his silence following the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) landmark ruling on antenuptial agreements entered into after customary marriages delivered on Wednesday, 21 January 2026.

Following the news, DJ Black Coffee, real name Nkosinathi Maphumulo, trended on social media platforms, with some concluding that the Constitutional Court ruling would impact his Supreme Court of Appeal application and uphold the High Court judgment that his ex-wife, Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, was entitled to half the estate and ongoing maintenance payments.

What did Black Coffee say about the ConCourt ruling?

After podcaster and social commentator Penuel Mlotshwa shared his thoughts on the Constitutional Court ruling in a video shared on Instagram, Black Coffee broke his silence.

In a comment posted on Thursday, 22 January 2026, DJ Black Coffee mentioned that the ConCourt ruling was of a different case and not his appeal. He highlighted the two main reasons why he was appealing the High Court ruling that upheld his 2011 traditional Zulu wedding as a civil union and subsequently deemed his 2017 and 2019 antenuptial contracts invalid. The comment read:

“Spot on. I'm probably going to get in trouble with my legal team for this comment, but as you said, this is not just about me anymore, and keeping quiet about this hasn't helped me in any way. Either way, details of our case at this point are out there. The case you mentioned is different from our case because there was no customary marriage, however, here are a few important points to note and some of the reasons for my appeal. 1. Intention (we both never intended to enter into a customary marriage). All the details supporting this are in our case, as documented by both of us. 2. Prenup We signed this as our 1st step to the agreed civil marriage (even our prenup states that we were unmarried). I obviously will not divulge more than this, but I hope this carries enough weight to keep the conversation going for all🙏🏿”

See the screenshot below:

Mzansi reacts to Black Coffee's response

In the comments beneath Black Coffee’s response, some social media users expressed support, while others disagreed with some of his reasons for appeal.

Here are some of the comments:

mamzo116 argued:

“@realblackcoffee Paying lobola is the contract there are notes being written down. That is why parents will ask when are you paying lobola. The rest is the celebration. In our culture, lobola is the contract, and nothing else will happen if lobola is not paid.”

zingelwayo___ claimed:

“@realblackcoffee what I don’t understand is why the law is saying this, when even in our culture, lobola was never regarded as marriage. UMNtwana mele angenele liyabhubha.”

zah_shandu advised:

“@realblackcoffee You should not have responded, though. Yes, your matter is out there, but still, as you rightfully mention, your legal team won't appreciate it, and there are reasons for that and for your benefit as a client. You can still remove your comment. Let the case play out in court.”

