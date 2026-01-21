On Wednesday, 21 January 2026, broadcaster Penny Lebyane celebrated a landmark Constitutional Court ruling and took a swipe at DJ Black Coffee

The Constitutional Court ruled that antenuptial (prenup) agreements signed after a customary marriage are invalid

Some users supported Penny’s stance, while others criticised her for dragging Black Coffee into the landmark ruling

Penny Lebyane threw shade at Black Coffee following a landmark ConCourt ruling. Image: realblackcoffee, pennylebyane

Hebanna! Renowned broadcaster Penny Lebyane has taken a swipe at internationally acclaimed producer and DJ Black Coffee after a Constitutional Court (ConCourt) landmark ruling on prenuptial agreements after customary marriages.

On Wednesday, 21 January 2026, the Constitutional Court ruled that antenuptial contracts signed after a customary marriage were invalid. The ruling was made in a case involving a couple identified as J.R.M (plaintiff) and V.V.C (defendant), who entered into a customary marriage on 5 August 2011 and signed an antenuptial contract in 2019.

As South Africans reacted to the ConCourt ruling, Penny Lebyane took the opportunity to take a swipe at DJ Black Coffee, who is appealing the outcome of his divorce.

The new Head of Communications at Collen Mashawana Foundation celebrated the ConCourt ruling. The post was captioned:

“Ayeye Black Coffee. Concourt has ruled.”

See the post below:

SA reacts as Penny Lebyane shades Black Coffee

In the comments, social media users offered mixed reactions. While some celebrated with Penny Lebyane, others highlighted that the ConCourt ruling had nothing to do with Black Coffee’s case.

Here are some of the comments:

@Jesuwasenazaret argued:

“I don’t think that’s his case. He contends that he never consented to a Customary Marriage but was merely fulfilling cultural obligations. Here’s a similar case: https://saflii.org/za/cases/ZASCA/2023/176.html”

@Mtho_wamdimo said:

“Penny, I wish you guys would stay away from other people's personal troubles.”

@MdkBros argued:

“His legal battle was before @ConCourtSA ruled, so it doesn’t apply to his matter. You are just laastig in people’s affairs.”

@Fulunem said:

“But isn’t Black Coffee arguing a different case. He is saying there is no customary marriage between him and Enhle, so the Concourt ruling can only have a bearing on him if the courts uphold the earlier decision that his customary marriage to Enhle is valid.”

@Ekasibusiness20 asked:

“Is this how communications directors of respectable corporates speak of others these days?”

@DeepKunene said:

“Unless you have read his appeal papers before the Supreme Court of Appeal, do you know the legal issues on appeal? Very much possible that the legal argument on appeal has nothing to do with the Constitutional Court ruling.”

@_KayGee96 shared:

“The ConCourt has inherent jurisdiction. Remember, every case is judged based on its individual merits. Therefore, we shouldn’t conclude that Black Coffee is gonna lose or win.”

Why did Penny Lebyane shade Black Coffee?

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that DJ Black Coffee was granted leave to appeal a High Court ruling in his divorce case with actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa.

The South African Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) is set to review a decision that deemed their customary marriage valid and in community of property, potentially impacting Mlotshwa's claim to half the estate and ongoing maintenance payments.

