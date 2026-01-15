Popular media personality Penny Lebyane made waves on Tuesday, 13 January 2026, when she was appointed Head of Communication at the Collen Mashawana Foundation

The former Radio 2000 radio personality opens up about her latest role and working for the foundation

South Africans took to social media this week to comment on the TV personality's appointment

Former Metro FM radio personality Penny Lebyane has broken her silence regarding her appointment as the head of communications at the Collen Mashawana Foundation.

The media personality also opens up about the negative headlines the foundation made in previous years.

Lebyane adds that she's thrilled to join the Collen Mashawana Foundation, which has helped a lot of South African families.

Entertainment news channel MDN News shared on its X account on Tuesday, 13 January 2026, that Lebyane has been appointed as Head of Communication at the Collen Mashawana Foundation.

The radio and TV personality revealed in an interview with Drum Magazine on Wednesday, 14 January 2026, that it's a humbling opportunity for her to take on the Head of Communications role as the Collen Mashawana Foundation spent the past 14 years building homes, restoring dignity, and giving hope to communities.

"It's a challenge, I'm excited and grateful to embrace it," adds the media personality.

Lebyane also addresses the controversial headlines surrounding the foundation and says it's important to separate fact from noise.

"Having matters before the court is part of accessing justice and does not define the organisation's legacy," says Lebyane.

The popular media personality also reveals that she left Radio 2000 in 2025.

South Africans react to Lebyane's new role

@Mubikwa_tombo said:

"Head of Thieves. This foundation is stealing government funds, he has never built any legitimate business other than being a tenderpreneur."

@TumiMashabela replied:

"Maybe she'll keep her clothes on because of the new job title. She looks absolutely gorgeous with full clothes on. I love her for this."

@Yayobeats1 responded:

"Isn’t this the same foundation that was implicated along with that IDT CEO who tried to bribe the journalist."

@BotziMarcus wrote:

"They look cosy together, but it took them 14 years to realise that she was the right person for the job, interesting."

@TeboMoa said:

"We all know what's really going on here. But we just can't say it - I don't have R500k on me."

@DhuraBites_963 reacted:

"I saw a story that he gifted Shebeshxt and Naqua Golf Rs."

@Vusijoshua replied:

"So she's ready to finish off whatever is left of her reputation."

@Mogomotsi_666 said:

"Congratulations, Penny, all the best."

