Thembi Seete hosted a special occasion in honour of her son Dakalo Mashawana, who marked getting older

Musician Thembi Seete shares a son with Collen Mashawana, and they got together to celebrate their son

Thembi Seete and Collen Mashawana's appearance together in a photo left many tongues wagging

Thembi Seete showed people that she is a doting mother to her son Dakalo Mashawana. Thembi Seete and businessman Collen Mashawana's son were beaming together on his special day.

Thembi Seete and Collen Mashawana were together on their son Dakalo's birthday. Image:@collenmashawana / @thembiseete_.

Source: Instagram

The photo of Thembi Seete, Collen Mashawana and their son amassed a lot of attention on social media. Some people referenced the overlap between Thembi Seete and Collen Mashawana's former wife and actress Lerato Moloi.

Thembi Seete celebrates son with Collen Mashawana

Musician and dancer Thembi Seete recently celebrated her son's birthday on 11 April. The beloved media personality described her son as energetic, kind and joyful. Thembi also wished her son many more happy years filled with love and health as she raved about him on his seventh birthday. She wrote:

"You're the best gift, blessing, and joy in our lives. We thank God every day for bringing you into our world. Here's to another year filled with happiness, good health, and exciting adventures."

In the post, Thembi Seete stood next to Collen Mashawana and their son Dakalo behind a table full of birthday presents and a birthday cake. Thembi also shared a post of videos and photos of her son's birthday. Watch the birthday videos below:

Collen Mashawana and Thembi Seete's past

Netizens pointed out that the father of Thembi's child is also the former husband and father of actress Lerato Moloi's child. Collen and Lerato share a son named Prince Mashawana, and he became a comic book author at a young age with a character named SuperMash.

Actress Lerato Moloi also has a son with Collen Mashawana. Image: @lerato_zah

Source: Twitter

SA speculates about Thembi Seete and Collen Mashawana

Some people admitted that they never knew Thembi was ever pregnant. The musician usually trends for her timeless beauty. Read the comments speculating about Thembi Seete and Collen Mashawana below:

@MrMakhekhe said:

"Damn it, I had no idea that Thembi is a mother 🤔how did I miss her pregnancy 🤷‍♂️🤦‍♂️"

@uDaddyKaBaby remarked:

"I've never seen Thembi pregnant kodwa guys. When did this happen? Okanye it's AI."

@DonatellaZine wrote:

"Whom she stealth from Lerato Moloi. Lol I miss Musa Khawula so bad💀"

@YoliHeaven_Sent speculated:

"So she’s the one that allegedly caused Lerato to leave her husband 🙆🏾‍♀️🙆🏾‍♀️🙆🏾‍♀️ I mean she dated Collen knowing very well he was married to the Venda princess 👀"

@tandOorh gushed:

"What a beautiful family."

