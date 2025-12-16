Collen Mashawana recently did some good for a family in need from Venda that was left in need after a disaster

The businessman heard about a family from a village in Limpopo that lost three children in a tragic accident

Following the devastation of the family, the Collen Mashawana Foundation recently gave the Nobela family reason to hope again

Businessman and philanthropist Collen Mashawana helped to house a family in need. The Nobela family became homeless after children in their family died in a house accident.

The Collen Mashawana Foundation built a home for a family in need. Image: Collen Mashawana

Source: Facebook

The Collen Mashawana Foundation helped to improve the lives of a family that suffered deep scars as a result of an accident. The businessman pledged to help the family that lost children in a tragedy. The Thulamela Local Municipality Executive Mayor, Cllr Sarah Rambuda. Community members, and other leaders gathered as witnesses to the complete project for the Nobela family.

The Collen Mashawana Foundation built a three bedroom house to give to the Nobela family. The lives of a family of 15 was changed after a fire broke out in their home in Thohoyandou. Three children from the family age 4, 3 and 2 died as a result of the fire. The children were playing wHILE locked inside and one of the kids got their hands on a lighter which caused the fire. In addition to taking the children's lives, the fire left the family was also left without a home.

Collen Mashawana uses his founation to be a phinthroprenuer. Image: COllenmashawana

Source: Facebook

How did Collen Mashawana help grieving family?

Collen Mashawana pledged that his foundation would build the family a new home so that they could rebuild. He also offered to meet their long-term needs. To aid in their recovery, the foundation handed over a three-bedroom house complete with electricity, running water, ceilings, and a septic tank. The home offers a way for the family to process their heartbreaking loss in a gives a comfortable environment. To help the family heal, the home that was burnt down was demolished to remove the painful reminder.

The Collen Mashawana Foundation also helped the mothers of the children who passed away with employment. The mothers in need received help two weeks after the fire to ensure the family could be self-sufficient. Speaking about the family, Collen said that the Foundation will continue to restore dignity by offering as much practical support for families as possible.

Blind mom of 4 gets new home from Collen Mashawana

Briefly News previously reported that one woman received some much-needed help from the Collen Mashawana Foundation. The lady, who is a mother of four, was living in squalor before getting assistance.

Details about how the woman's life improved after the Collen Mashawana Foundation's intervention touched people. The post announcing the new chapter of the woman's life made waves on social media.

In various posts on X, the Collen Mashawana Foundation shared photos of a mud house that Ms. Cynthia Nompumelelo Mkhonta used to live in. The lady is a mother of four who went blind in 2022 due to illness and relied on her children and older sister.

