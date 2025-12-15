A Cape Town boy band shared a moving tribute song following the tragic passing of Junior King

The tribute followed confirmation from the family after earlier rumours, with details emerging about the fatal N1 accident

The video highlighted how music remains a healing tool in Mzansi, especially when honouring artists whose lives end too soon

The tribute wasn’t just a song; it became a shared moment of mourning that brought South Africans together online.

The picture on the left showed the late Junior King. Image: @b12boyband/JuniorKing

A Cape Town boy band touched the hearts of many South Africans after dedicating a tribute song to the late Junior King. The video was posted by @b12boyband on 13 December 2025 and showed the group, known as 12boyband, performing a heartfelt rendition of It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye in honour of the fallen artist. The tribute came after the tragic passing of Junior King, whose real name was Dugulth Ferreira, following a fatal head-on collision on the N1 National Road near Verkeerdevlei in the Free State in the morning on 11 December 2025. According to police reports, emergency services responded to a crash involving a light truck and a sedan, which claimed the life of the 29-year-old musician.

The tribute song added emotional weight to a day already filled with grief after news of Junior King’s death spread rapidly online. His sister, Lucinda Windvogel, speaking on behalf of the family, shared that Junior King was a deeply loved son, father, brother and artist whose passion and energy reached many people. She also reassured the public that his children were safe and confirmed that the two other passengers involved in the accident were still receiving medical care.

Mzansi mourns Junior King

As the tribute video by user @b12boyband made its rounds on social media, it quickly gained attention for its raw emotion and simplicity. Many viewers connected with the performance because it reflected how music is often used in South Africa to process grief and honour lives lost too soon. The combination of the band’s harmonies and the timing of the post resonated with people who were still coming to terms with the news.

Mzansi responded with overwhelming emotion, describing the tribute as touching and respectful. Many expressed appreciation for how the band honoured Junior King’s legacy, while others shared messages of support for his family. The moment became a reminder of how music continues to unite South Africans during times of loss and mourning.

The screenshot from the video of the boy band singing. Image: @b12boyband

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

Mella wrote:

“Go well, Junior King. Condolences to his family.”

Lucindawindvogel wrote:

“Wow, this is beautiful, thank you so much.”

Lee wrote:

“Beautiful tribute, RIP.”

Cheryl Adonis wrote:

“Awwwww, so beautiful.”

Yulin-Lee Beukes wrote:

“Oh wow, how beautiful your voices have developed, and the group’s name brought back so many memories.”

Chanzee Queen wrote:

“I think they need you guys to sing at that funeral.”

Arthur Fortuin wrote:

“Thanks, guys, I appreciate it.”

Fresonia Pillay wrote:

“Y’all are back, thank you, gentlemen.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

