A 45-year-old runner tragically passed away in hospital after being struck by a taxi during the Soweto Marathon on Saturday, 29 November. A mother of two, she was rushed to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital but succumbed to her injuries.

Her sister, Marijke Miller, shared the heartbreaking news on Facebook on Friday 12 December 2025.

“She fought so bravely, but Dezzi breathed her last this morning. We are hanging up Dezzi’s earthly sneakers today; her race is complete.”

Allegedly intoxicated driver arrested for reckless driving

Authorities confirmed that the taxi driver, who reportedly forced his way into the marathon route, was arrested on charges of reckless and negligent driving. The incident has raised questions about safety measures for runners during large public sporting events.

The Soweto Marathon community and Deziree’s family have been left in shock, mourning the loss of a dedicated runner whose life was tragically cut short. Officials have urged organisers to review race protocols to prevent similar incidents in the future.

While Du Plessis was fighting for her life at the hospital, a fundraising campaign had been put in place to raise funds to assist with her medical expenses. On Saturday 13 December, a fun run was scheduled to take place in Pretoria to raise the funds. Even though she passed away on the eve of that run, it is expected to still take place as a tribute to her living memory.

The Soweto Marathon paid tribute to her on their social media page with a heartfelt post that read;

'' Condolences to Deziree Du Plessis, family and friends

It is with profound sadness that we inform you of the passing of Deziree Du Plessis. We extend our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones during this extremely difficult time.

“We are heartbroken and devastated by the passing of one of our treasured running community athlete’s. Deziree took to our streets on 29 November 2025, to enjoy the gift of life and the privilege of running. Our heartfelt support goes out to her life partner Chris, her children and her family and we wish you peace and comfort during this extremely difficult time. Please accept the deepest sympathies of our team, and rest assured that we are fully committed to seeking justice,” commented Soweto Marathon spokesperson Jabu Mbuli.

To all our runners, there will be a memorial run for Dezi at Run Away Sport tomorrow, we ask everyone that can support this, all funds will go to Dezi's family.''

Du Plessis was a committed long-distance runner who regularly took part in South Africa’s road races. She competed in events such as the City 2 City ultra-marathon in Pretoria and other regional races, showing a clear dedication to the sport. She trained consistently and was well known within the local running community, often participating in parkruns and running group events.

She has been honoured with heartfelt tributes from family, friends, and the running community.

The news of her passing comes months after a near-disastrous incident at the Comrades Marathon in May, when runner Moira Harding got lost near the finish. At this year’s Soweto Marathon, the overall titles went to international competitors, with Joseph Seutloali of Lesotho claiming the men’s race and Kenya’s Margaret Jepchumba taking the women’s crown.

