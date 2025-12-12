The family of slain Alexandra Taxi Association Chairperson Vusi Mayaba warned they may retaliate if police fail to arrest his killers

A relative told mourners that the family has the skills to “deal with” the suspects but is holding back out of respect for the law

Mayaba’s murder is the latest in a series of taxi-related killings that have sparked national concern and calls for stronger law enforcement

Alexander Taxi Association Chairperson was killed in a violent shooting.

The family of the murdered Alexandra Taxi Association Chairperson, Vusi Mayaba, has issued a warning that they may take matters into their own hands if police fail to arrest those responsible for his killing.

Speaking at Mayaba’s funeral, a relative told mourners that the family has the capability to find the killers themselves but is choosing, for now, to respect the law. However, he made it clear that their patience has limits.

What happened to Vusi Mayaba?

The Alexandra Taxi Association Chairperson was gunned down on 4 December 2025 in Woodmead. His death follows the killings of two other association members in similar attacks.

During a tense moment at the funeral, Jabulani Mayaba, a relative of the slain taxi boss, threatened to take action if police fail to deliver justice.

“I must say, Colonel, if we didn’t respect the law, we would’ve already dealt with these men,” he said. “If you cannot catch them, even though their videos are all over social media

" I spent nine months in Benghazi doing commando training. I know guns, and so do all my brothers. If my brothers have to go out and fix this, we will but we don’t want to go that route,” he said.

He added that they are not only interested in the shooters themselves, but the people who sent them.

“This is an easy case to crack. If you fail to crack it, just say the word and we will deal with it,” he warned.

Violence in the taxi industry erupts

Molefe Moeketsi and Vusi Mayaba were chairpersons of associations killed in violent shootings.

According to eNCA, Vusi Mayaba was shot dead in the parking lot of the Woodmead Shopping Centre in the evening. Reports say two men armed with automatic rifles approached his vehicle and opened fire.

His death came shortly after another taxi association leader, Molefe Moeketsi of the Alexandra Randburg Midrand Taxi Association, was shot and killed on 30 October 2025 at the intersection of 4th Street, Viola Road, and 8th Street.

The clip of Mayaba's relative went viral, with many social media users expressing their shock at the candid comments.

Social Media Reacts to Viral Funeral Clip

Mabakeng said:

"What kind of speech is that in front of SAPS? The level of disrespect for our law enforcement."

Sithembiso Nyandeni commented:

"The officers need to understand that if they are failing people, people resort to taking law into their own hands and that is not ideal situation because repercussions are huge."

Mahlatse_ZA stated:

"He's technically saying he's got illegal firearms"

Minenhle Nash said:

"He and his brothers need to be investigated."

Ncediso L commented:

"People who talk like this are cowards. Don’t talk, just act."

The South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) has called for stronger law enforcement following a surge in taxi-related killings.With tensions rising in the taxi industry, it remains to be seen whether law enforcement will be able to prevent further violence or whether vigilante justice will prevail.

Taxi Violence Continues Across the Country

In similar reports, Briefly News reported that a taxi association member was shot dead on 20 October 2025 in the Western Cape. A Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) official was killed while travelling on the R300 southbound shortly after a 30-day ban aimed at reducing violence between rival associations was lifted.

In another incident, two taxi drivers were fatally shot at the Macassar Taxi Rank in Cape Town. The attack was believed to be linked to ongoing tensions between CATA and the Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (CODETA). One passenger was also injured in the shooting.

