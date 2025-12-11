David Makhura Cites Corruption and Unqualified Appointments as ANC Weaknesses, South Africans Agree
- David Makhura highlighted some of the problems that continue to plague the African National Congress (ANC)
- Makhura stated that the party needed to rethink its deployment processes and also root out corruption
- Social media users weighed in on Makhura's comments, with many saying he came to the realisation too late
Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.
GAUTENG – David Makhura admitted that one of the African National Congress’s (ANC) weaknesses was deploying and appointing unqualified people to key posts.
Makhura, the ANC’s Head of Political Education, made the comments while addressing members at the 5th National General Council (NGC) on 11 December 2025.
The NGC, which was held in Boksburg, in the Ekurhuleni Region, Gauteng, focused on renewal of the party, as the ANC gears up for the 2026 Local Government Elections.
Makhura identifies ANC weaknesses
While addressing delegates on the final day of the NGC, Makhura identified two weaknesses that the party faced.
He stated that the party needed to pay more attention when deploying and appointing people to posts. He added that the party’s deployment was clear that people must be trained for what they are being deployed to.
“You cannot deploy a pilot to drive a train unless they are also trained to drive a train,” he said.
He added that the deployment policy stated that the party should deploy those who have the experience, capabilities or, in some cases, if they have studied towards the position they are being appointed to.
“So, we say yes, one of our major weaknesses has been to have people in different positions of responsibility that have not been adequately prepared or have experience in that,” he added.
Makhura says corruption remains another issue
The party’s Head of Education added that the other weakness was corruption, which he described as large-scale corruption. He added that this was across different levels of the system, but the party’s renewal was about tackling that.
“This NGC says corruption is counterrevolutionary. It’s the enemy of the people,” he stated.
How did South Africans react to Makhura’s statement?
Social media users shared their thoughts on Makhura’s statement, with many saying they already knew this about the party.
Edmund Singh said:
“Huh, they are using reverse psychology now. They are saying what people want to hear and hope for redemption. Clever.”
Ras Magosi St. Magakwe stated:
“Too late, isn't it, wena Makhura?”
Don Machiaveli agreed:
“It’s too late. The horses have already bolted.”
Franklin Koester added:
“Too late now for all this talk. We have been suffering too long.”
Ben Venter stated:
“It took you 30 years to realise this.”
James Oelofsen agreed:
“Too late to realise it. After 30 years of ANC rule, that destroyed South Africa.”
Fikile Mbalula says ANC won't tolerate cadre deployment
Briefly News reported that Mbalula said the ANC would no longer prioritise political connections when it came to deployment.
The Secretary-General of the ANC highlighted the party’s commitment to service delivery on 10 March 2025 at a press briefing in Bloemfontein.
South Africans were amused by Mbalula's comments, with many saying it was too late for the party to undo the damage.
