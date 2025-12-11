David Makhura highlighted some of the problems that continue to plague the African National Congress (ANC)

Makhura stated that the party needed to rethink its deployment processes and also root out corruption

Social media users weighed in on Makhura's comments, with many saying he came to the realisation too late

David Makhura identified the ANC's weaknesses, leaving many amused. Image: @ANCLimpopo/ Georgii Boronin

GAUTENG – David Makhura admitted that one of the African National Congress’s (ANC) weaknesses was deploying and appointing unqualified people to key posts.

Makhura, the ANC’s Head of Political Education, made the comments while addressing members at the 5th National General Council (NGC) on 11 December 2025.

The NGC, which was held in Boksburg, in the Ekurhuleni Region, Gauteng, focused on renewal of the party, as the ANC gears up for the 2026 Local Government Elections.

Makhura identifies ANC weaknesses

While addressing delegates on the final day of the NGC, Makhura identified two weaknesses that the party faced.

He stated that the party needed to pay more attention when deploying and appointing people to posts. He added that the party’s deployment was clear that people must be trained for what they are being deployed to.

“You cannot deploy a pilot to drive a train unless they are also trained to drive a train,” he said.

He added that the deployment policy stated that the party should deploy those who have the experience, capabilities or, in some cases, if they have studied towards the position they are being appointed to.

“So, we say yes, one of our major weaknesses has been to have people in different positions of responsibility that have not been adequately prepared or have experience in that,” he added.

ANC delegates attending the 5th National General Council in Boksburg

Makhura says corruption remains another issue

The party’s Head of Education added that the other weakness was corruption, which he described as large-scale corruption. He added that this was across different levels of the system, but the party’s renewal was about tackling that.

“This NGC says corruption is counterrevolutionary. It’s the enemy of the people,” he stated.

How did South Africans react to Makhura’s statement?

Social media users shared their thoughts on Makhura’s statement, with many saying they already knew this about the party.

Edmund Singh said:

“Huh, they are using reverse psychology now. They are saying what people want to hear and hope for redemption. Clever.”

Ras Magosi St. Magakwe stated:

“Too late, isn't it, wena Makhura?”

Don Machiaveli agreed:

“It’s too late. The horses have already bolted.”

Franklin Koester added:

“Too late now for all this talk. We have been suffering too long.”

Ben Venter stated:

“It took you 30 years to realise this.”

James Oelofsen agreed:

“Too late to realise it. After 30 years of ANC rule, that destroyed South Africa.”

