Thoko Didiza has firmly dismissed rumours linking her to the ANC’s presidential succession race, saying the matter “doesn’t arise”

The National Assembly Speaker stressed that the ANC’s priority is winning the 2026 local elections, not discussing future presidential candidates

Didiza called the media’s speculation “intriguing,” reiterating that leadership decisions are determined by ANC processes

Thoko Didiza has dismissed any presidential succession talks. Image: Brenton Geach/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG- ANC senior member and National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza has dismissed growing speculation that she is among the leading names in the ANC’s succession debate, saying the party’s priority should be winning next year’s local government elections.

Didiza addressed the media during the ANC’s fifth National General Council (NGC), held in Boksburg from 8 to 11 December 2025. When asked whether she would be willing to take over from President Cyril Ramaphosa when his term ends in 2027, she firmly shut down the idea, saying that the matter doesn’t arise because ANC processes do not align with that.

“The ANC is concerned about how we win the local government elections in order for us to transform our society. For me, that is what is uppermost in our minds as an organisation and should be uppermost in the minds of our citizens.”

Responding to growing media speculation, Didiza stated that she found the attention surprising.

“When I’ve seen the interest, particularly from members of the media, I found it intriguing, to say the least, because all of us know the processes of the ANC and how the elective processes are prepared."

When pressed further on whether she would accept a presidential nomination, she again pointed to ANC procedures, saying decisions taken by the party’s National Conference are driven by the needs of society.

Mixed Social Media Reactions to Didiza as a Potential Candidate

Public debate has intensified online over who should succeed Ramaphosa, with many social media users discussing whether Didiza could become the ANC’s first female president.

@Enghumbhini said:

"Not sure if she’s a presidential candidate. Presidential hopeful maybe".

@MashuduModula commented:

"She will warm opposition benches this Presidential candidate.the people of Tshwane rejected her when she wanted to impose herself as a Mayor. ANC will go down to 19% with this one."

@phems63 stated:

"She might just that one female who would make vote for the ANC again."

@PantsiMelikhaya said:

"The ANCWL will not support her, they trust men."

@V8_kenneycool7 commented:

"Talk, but no action, we, are where we are, because dialogue from every politician."

National Speaker Thoko Didiza and President Ramaphosa. Image: Jeffrey Abrahams/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who is Thoko Didiza?

Thokozile Didiza was born in Durban in 1965. She became active in the ANC underground during apartheid and later joined the ANC Youth League. She was nominated as an ANC candidate in South Africa’s first democratic elections in 1994.

Her political career began in 1994 when she was appointed Deputy Minister of Agriculture, a position she held until 1999. She then served as Minister of Agriculture and Land Affairs under President Thabo Mbeki from 1999 to 2006. In 2006, she was appointed Minister of Public Works, a role she held until 2008.

In 2009, Didiza stepped away from frontline politics. She returned to Parliament in 2014 and later made an unsuccessful bid to become the Mayor of Tshwane in 2016. In 2019, she was appointed Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development under President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Didiza was appointed Madame Speaker of Parliament after the national elections.

In a previous Briefly News, it was reported that Didiza was appointed as the seventh administration's parliamentary speaker on 14 June 2024. Didiza, a former minister of agriculture, land reform and rural development, received the majority votes and was met with thunderous applause after her appointment as Madame Speaker. South Africa was divided in her appointment and took tomedia to express their different opinions

Source: Briefly News