The African National Congress (ANC) has reportedly admitted that the party is facing a financial crisis and is seeking ways to raise funds

This follows reports that many of its staff members have not been paid, and their medical aid has been revoked

On Monday, 8 December, members protested outside the Birchwood Hotel, where the party is holding its National General Council (NGC) meeting

The African National Congress (ANC) has revealed that the party is facing financial problems. The ANC said that despite the financial woes, downsizing and selling its assets is not an option.

Exploring fundraising methods

According to The Citizen, party spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu said on Wednesday, 10 December 2025, that the ANC would explore alternative fundraising options. She said that the party was not considering selling any assets, including its Johannesburg building, or cutting staff. According to her, the ANC is not in such a state of financial instability and has a plan from its finance committee to ensure the organisation can sustain itself.

Bhengu noted that even with its financial challenges, the party has kept up with its municipal rates in Johannesburg. She added that the ANC remains fully compliant with tax requirements and other oversight bodies. Her remarks followed reports that the ANC has not paid its staff for several months.

On Monday, 8 December, workers protested outside the Birchwood Hotel, where the party held its National General Council meeting. Staff members said that the ANC had at times fallen behind on medical aid payments, a claim the party rejected. Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula also told reporters this week that he, like other employees, had not received his salary. The ANC is said to be looking at different ways to improve its financial self-sufficiency.

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the ANC, with several commenting on its financial issues.

Ray Booth said:

There are too many “non-paying” passengers on the gravy train."

Joe Nathi said:

"The Luthuli House belongs to South Africans, not to the ANC, don't be fooled by them."

Rheeder John Vanas said:

"They are waiting for a bailout from Iran."

Pfa Basson said:

The ANC have billionaire members that made their money from taxpayers, why don't they pay?"

San Marie said:

"You don’t have to sell it, just get out and give up your ideas that's destroying this country."

