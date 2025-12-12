The Gqeberha High Court has made a ruling in connection with the case of Nigerian televangelist, Timothy Omotoso

Omotoso and his co-accused, Lusanda Sulani and Zikiswa Sitho, were found not guilty in April 2025 of the 32 charges they faced

The prosecutors in the matter were criticised for failing to secure a conviction, with the judge saying that they had mishandled the case

The Gqeberha High Court has denied the National Prosecuting Authority leave to appeal Timothy Omotoso's acquittal. Image: Lulama Zenzile

EASTERN CAPE – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has been denied leave to appeal Timothy Omotoso’s acquittal by the Gqeberha High Court.

The Nigerian televangelist was found not guilty in April 2025, after spending eight years in jail. Omotoso faced 32 different charges, including sexual abuse and human-trafficking. His co-accused, Lusanda Sulani and Zikiswa Sitho, were also found not guilty.

The NPA earned significant criticism for its failure to prosecute, but said at the time that it was considering its legal options.

Gqeberha High Court denies NPA leave to appeal

On 12 December 2025, the Gqeberha High Court denied the NPA leave to appeal Omotoso’s acquittal. The court found that the state failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

The prosecutors in the case were originally criticised for failing to prove their case, with the judge saying that prosecutors had mishandled the case and acted improperly. They were also accused of not sufficiently cross-examining the witnesses, which led to the State having a weak case.

