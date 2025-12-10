Department of Basic Education Confirms Breach During Matric Exam Paper Marking
- The Department of Basic Education announced that it will hold a press briefing after its system was compromised
- The department said that the compromise took place during the marking of the recent matric examiners' papers
- Matriculants recently completed their National Senior, Certificate exams, and the department said that it will announce interventions
GAUTENG — The Department of Basic Education confirmed that it identified a breach while marking the 2025 National Senior Certificate exam papers.
The Department issued a brief statement on 10 December 2025, the Department said that a press briefing will be held on 12 December 2025 to provide more information and details about the breach. The Department said that Minister Siviwe Gwarube will outline the interventions to be taken to protect the results.
This is a developing story.
