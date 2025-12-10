The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruled against controversial businessman and attempted-murder suspect Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala

The court ruled that Matlala's business, Medicare24 Tshwane District, which received a tender from the South African Police Service, be evicted from its offices in Menlyn Park

The landlord brought the court application after Matlala defaulted on rent for the company for months

Cat Matlala's company was evicted. Image: Phill Magakoe / AFP via Getty Images

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — The Pretoria High Court ordered on 10 December 2025 that Menlyn Maine Towers evict tenderpreneur Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala's business, Medicare24 Tshwane District, for not paying rent.

According to TimesLIVE, the company was dragged to court after it failed to pay over R250,000 in rental charges after it stopped paying rent in June 2024. The court also ruled that Menlyn Maine Towers is entitled to Medicare14's movable property and payment of R258,890. He had not vacated the premises by November this year.

This is a developing story.

