Parliament Expands as Four uMkhonto weSizwe Party Members Are Sworn In as MPs

Four new members of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party are expected to be sworn in as Members of Parliament today, 10 December

This comes after two members of the party, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and Lucky Montana, resigned from Parliament

The party described the members as experienced and dedicated to the party and the National Assembly

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Four new members of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party are expected to be sworn in as Members of Parliament. Image: MkhontoweSizwex/X

Source: Twitter

Four new uMkhonto weSizwe Party members will be sworn in as Members of Parliament on Wednesday, 10 December 2025. The appointments follow the recent resignations of party MPs Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and Lucky Montana, which took place on 29 November 2025 and 1 December 2025, respectively

Four members to be sworn in

According to SABC News, the members are Bongani Mkongi, Brumelda Zuma, Pumlani Kubukeli, and Makhosazana Radebe. The uMkhonto weSizwe Party stated that they are proud to announce the nomination and swearing-in of the four members. The party said that the members will vacate the vacant seats as instructed by Section 47(3)(c) of the Constitution.

The MK Party added that the four members bring years of experience and dedication to both the uMkhonto weSizwe Party and the National Assembly. The party stated that it believes that the members will contribute to the efforts of the party to serve the people of South Africa.

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the four members.

@Gadfly342043 said:

"Surely, you meant an invitation to the latest episode in Mr Zuma's saga of Parental Bonds; one daughter out, another daughter in. Family ties doing the heavy lifting again."

@GatiepAdonis said:

"This will now happen every week?"

@MbonaneWil95902 said:

"I am a member of the MKP but I am not happy with the way they are electing people who are representing us in parliament."

@AbelMzorew62855 said:

"So that is your daily work, in and out?"

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and Lucky Montana resigned from Parliament. Image: MkhontoweSizwex/X

Source: Twitter

MKP members resign from Parliament

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has resigned as a Member of Parliament for the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party. The announcement was made during a special party press briefing on 28 November 2025 in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. Zuma-Sambudla did not speak to the media, but she was present as Magasela Mzobe, Head of the Presidency, briefed reporters.

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party member and former Transnet executive Lucky Montana announced his resignation as a member of Parliament. He said that he approached the party's suspended deputy president, Dr John Hlophe, to inform them of his intention to step down. Montana said that on 30 August, he formally wrote to Hlophe and the party's chief whip, Colleen Makhubele, to confirm his resignation. He said the resignation takes effect on 1 December.

Zuma appoints another daughter as MP

In another report, Briefly News stated that the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party appointed Brumelda Zuma, one of Party President Jacob Zuma's daughters, to replace Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla. This was after she resigned from her seat as a Member of Parliament on 29 November 2025.

Zuma's appointment came after Duduzile was accused of trafficking 17 men to fight in the Russia-Ukraine war in Donbas, Ukraine. Most of the men are her relatives, and as such, her eldest sister, Nkosazana Zuma-Mncube, opened a case against her.

Source: Briefly News