Brumelda Zuma replaces Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla as MP in Parliament

The Mkhonto weSizwe Party has replaced Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, who resigned as a Member of Parliament

Zuma-Sambudla is facing allegations that she trafficked 17 men to fight for Russia in the Russia-Ukraine war in Donbas

President Jacob Zuma's other daughter, Brumelda Zuma, replaces Zuma-Sambudla, and South Africans were not surprised

PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE — The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party appointed Brumelda Zuma, one of party president Jacob Zuma's daughters, to replace Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla. This was after she resigned from her seat as a Member of Parliament on 29 November 2025.

Zuma's appointment came after Duduzile was accused of trafficking 17 men to fight in the Russia-Ukraine war in Donbas, Ukraine. Most of the men are her relatives, and as such, her eldest sister, Nkosazana Zuma-Mncube, opened a case against her.

Who is Brumelda Zuma?

Brumelda Zuma is one of four members of the MK Party to be sworn in as MPs. According to TimesLIVE, party leaders accused Brumelda of creating division in the party's structures. She was accused of forming parallel groups where the party governs.

Brumelda was also accused of sabotaging a Women's League event in KwaZulu-Natal when she organised another gathering in Empangeni. MK Party Members of the Provincial Legislature were present at the party. The leadership shake-up in the party continues as members continue to resign. Recently, the party's MP, Lucky Montana, resigned as an MP and said he had discussed his resignation with the leadership of the party in January this year.

What did South Africans say?

In the comments section, South Africans were not surprised that Brumelda would be signed in as an MP.

Mfo Ka Mkhonza said:

"People should understand that the MK Party was formed by President Zuma. Even after President Zuma leaves this world, there should be at least one or two family members who move ahead with the President's legacy."

Timo Andreas joked:

"I hope employers learn from Jacob Zuma. If I resign from your company, my close family member should replace me."

Nathi Nathaniel said:

"When they said it's a family business, someone said, 'No, we are a movement.' Now the whole family is moving into Parliament."

Claudine Kannemeyer said:

"So the MK Party is not a political party. It's a family gathering in Parliament."

Jerry Koso said:

"Now this seals it as a family stokvel, no matter how blind one is. This is proof enough."

Nontombi Jane Ncango said:

"MK Party is for Zuma and his family. I don't understand why people complain. They don't need political experience. They own the party."

