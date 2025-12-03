Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla's half sisters have approached Parliament to ask for help in returning the men who were trafficked to Donbas in Ukraine

Zuma-Sambudla has been accused of trafficking 17 South Africans and Botswana nationals to fight in the front lines of the Russia-Ukraine war

The chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on International Relations, Supra Mahumapel,o said he met with the sisters to discuss the case

PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE — Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla's half sisters knocked on Parliament's door in a bid to obtain assistance in returning the 17 men trapped in Donbas, Ukraine, and fighting the Russia-Ukraine war.

According to Eyewitness News, Supra Mahumapelo, the chairperson of the portfolio Committee on International Relations, said on 3 December that he met with the siblings on 1 December 2025 in Johannesburg. The sisters informed him of the case that former president Jacob Zuma's eldest daughter, Nkosazana Zuma-Mncube Zuma, opened at the Sandton Police station against Zuma-Sambudla.

Mahumapelo discusses meeting Zuma sisters

Mahumapelo also said that after meeting the sisters, who told him about the Botswana national who is also stranded in Donbas, he called Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. She confirmed the information the sisters said, and Mahumapelo noted that Dlamini-Zuma noted how happy the family would be if the men returned home.

Department of International Relations comments

Zane Dangor, the Director-General of the Department of International Relations, told the committee that the men were believed to be trafficked. He said that the government is wary of discussing its steps in repatriating the South Africans. He added that the department is working with diplomatic missions in Russia and Ukraine to ensure the men return safely.

