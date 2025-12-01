Senior SAfm broadcaster, Nonkululeko Mantula, made her first appearance in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court

The broadcaster and co-accused are charged with contravening South Africa’s Foreign Military Assistance Act

The accused were arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport, on suspicion of being en route to Russia

GAUTENG – Senior SAfm broadcaster and co-chairperson of the Association of BRICS Journalists, Nonkululeko Mantula, has made her first appearance in court.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation's (SABC) Mantula appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 1 December 2025.

Mantula was arrested along with four others for contravening the country’s laws against assisting foreign military forces. Four of the suspects were apprehended at the OR Tambo International Airport on Friday, 28 November, on suspicion of being en route to Russia.

Mantula makes a brief appearance in court

The senior broadcaster and her co-accused made a brief appearance on 1 December, where they were charged with contravening South Africa’s Foreign Military Assistance Act.

The matter did not last long and was postponed to 8 December 2025 for possible bail applications. They were remanded into custody.

