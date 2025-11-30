On Friday, 28 November 2025, an SAfm Radio presenter was nabbed with three other individuals at OR International Airport for allegedly assisting the Russian military

On Sunday, 30 November 2025, the Hawks confirmed that a fifth individual had been arrested

The five suspects are expected to appear in court for allegedly contravening the Foreign Military Assistance Act, 15 of 1998

In an unexpected development, an SABC journalist was reportedly arrested along with three other individuals on Friday, 28 November 2025.

On Saturday, 29 November 2025, Crime Watch host Yusuf Abramjee took to his X (Twitter) account and reported that four individuals were arrested on suspicion of contravening the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act, 15 of 1998.

The individuals were arrested following a tip-off from OR Tambo SAPS about four males who were en route to Russia via the United Arab Emirates. The arrest comes after Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla was accused of contravening South Africa’s laws against assisting foreign military forces by allegedly tricking 20 young men from the country and Botswana into fighting for Russia against Ukraine.

How SAfm journalist was arrested over mercenaries for Russia

According to a statement released by the Hawks on 29 November 2029, the suspects were intercepted and removed from the boarding gate after being flagged as suspicious, and subsequently referred to the Hawks’ Crimes Against the State (CATS) section for further investigation.

A preliminary investigation by the Hawks disclosed that a South African female had allegedly been facilitating the travel and recruitment of these individuals into the Russian Federation military.

The Hawks executed a search-and-seizure warrant for another suspect believed to be involved in the facilitation of the four men, as well as a fifth individual who had already departed South Africa for Russia.

The Hawks uncovered further evidence after interviewing one of the suspects upon their arrival at OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) on 27 November 2025.

The information gathered from the interview resulted in the arrest of three additional suspects on 28 November 2025. Electronic gadgets and two backpacks were seized for further investigation.

“Coordination with intelligence structures and international counterparts is ongoing to determine the full extent of the network and any further potential security threats,” the Hawks said in a statement on Saturday.

Yusuf Abramjee confirmed in a subsequent post that an SAfm Radio presenter had been arrested.

"A radio presenter from @SAfmRadio is reportedly among those arrested," the post read.

Hawks arrest fifth suspect over mercenaries for Russia

In another post on Sunday, 30 November 2025, Abramjee announced that another individual, whose name was undisclosed at the time of writing, had been arrested by the Hawks’ CATS section in relation to the ongoing investigation into how several South Africans were facilitated into involvement in the Russia/Ukraine war.

The suspect will join the other four on Monday, 01 December 2025, at the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court, also facing charges of contravening the Foreign Military Assistance Act. The arrests follow the resignation of MK Party politician Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla from Parliament.

