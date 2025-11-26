Stained Glass TV producer Gugulethu Zuma-Ncube has spoken up about her picture being used in Duduzile Zuma's war drama

The former Isidingo actress, who is related to the MKP Party MP, shared a statement on social media this week

South Africans took to social media to comment on the Uzalo producer's statement

Popular 'Isidingo' star Gugulethu Zuma-Ncube speaks about her picture being used as Nkosazana Bonganini Zuma in Duduzile Zuma's case. Images: @InsideOutNews_ and Lunietoolz

Source: Twitter

Former Isidingo actress Gugulethu Zuma-Ncube has broken her silence after she was mistakenly linked to her half-sister Duduzile Zuma in the Russian war scandal.

The businesswoman released a statement this week after her picture was used as Nkosazana Bonganini Zuma-Mncube, who was shattered by South Africans trapped in the war-torn Donbas region of Ukraine.

According to media reports, Bonganini Zuma-Mncube complained about her half-sister Duduzile Zuma, who allegedly lured 17 young South African men to Russia.

The businesswoman revealed in a statement on her Instagram on Wednesday, 26 November 2025, that she is not Nkosazana Bonganini Zuma-Mncube.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Social media user Lunietoolz shared the former actress's statement on her X account, which read:

"My name is Gugulethu Zuma-Ncube, not Nkosazana Bonganini Zuma-Mncube. Not sure why my picture is being widely circulated for a completely different human being. But such is the state of journalism in this country!"

South Africans respond to Zuma-Ncube's statement

@tofolux3 said:

"Thank you, Gugulethu. We are nearing LGE, and the media and propaganda War on MKP will be through smear campaigns against the Zuma Family. MKP steers clear of USING family members of other political parties to seek relevance. But ke in SA, CIA/MI6 use pol orgs and media as fronts."

@john_sukazi replied:

"She should assist the media with the identification of this family member. At the end of the day, this story is about the 17 people stuck in Russia or Ukraine, of whom 7 are apparently related to her. That's what must also worry her!"

@kf_kwazi said:

"I'm interested to hear your take on this family squabble playing itself in the open as a loyal Zuma defender. For me, one thing I've noticed, wherever Zuma assumes leadership, there are always fights, chaos, and instabilities.

@Mthuli4 wrote:

"Stop being a robot, we're talking about families who are desperate to know about their loved ones, not useless identities."

@KeSeRomeo said:

"This is Lesedi from Isidingo lol, I used to crush on her. I didn't know then that she was President Zuma's child, until the Uzalo. I have not watched Uzalo, but I know that it's produced by her or her company."

@KaraboKbmags reacted:

"This is so unfair to Gugu. She is never a part of the family drama."

@khoza_thanda replied:

"When they mention the Zuma surname, editors don't even proofread. Journalists just write it's circulation, tarnish people's names are the order of the day."

@bimbomashobane commented:

"There is no person called Bonganini Zuma in President Zuma's family."

Former 'Isidingo' actress Gugulethu Zuma-Ncube speaks about Nkosazana Bongani Zuma and Duduzile Zuma. Image: Lunietoolz

Source: Twitter

7 South Africans stranded in Donbas: Bonganini Zuma lodges complaint

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Bonganini Nkosazana Zuma has opened a criminal case against her sister, MK Party MP Duduzile Sambudla-Zuma.

The complaint follows the situation involving 17 young South African men who were allegedly lured to Russia.

It is alleged that the men are now stranded in the war-torn Donbas region of Ukraine.

Source: Briefly News