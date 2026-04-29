A throwback clip of Nelson Mandela addressing a crowd in fluent Afrikaans and cracking jokes in the language is doing the rounds on Instagram, and South Africans are not holding back their feelings about it. The video was posted on 29 April 2026 by user @lord_meister, and it has people seriously divided.

A vintage photo of former Mzansi president, Nelson Mandela. Image: The New Vision

Source: Facebook

Mandela is seen in the clip holding the crowd with ease, joking around in Afrikaans like it was second nature to him.

Mzansi reacts with very strong opinions

People in the comments had a lot to say about the late statesman’s fluency in the language. Some felt he leaned too far toward reconciliation with white South Africans. They said that he gave too much away for too little in return.

Others pointed out that after his release from Robben Island, Mandela rarely spoke Xhosa in public the way many expected him to. The debate around his legacy and language choices reignited quickly, with feelings running high on both sides.

People were also impressed by how natural and at ease he appeared in the clip. Whatever the opinion, the footage has reminded South Africans just how complex and layered Madiba’s story really was.

See the Instagram clip here:

Mzansi reacts to the throwback video

@luvo_ncewula commented:

“Show us a video where Nelson Mandela speaks Xhosa this long after Robben Island.”

@ssnyambose said:

“He sold his people. 😢”

@dobi9024 wrote:

“They clap because they cheated this man in his own country. 😢”

@james_joseph_manuel86 noted:

“Always a class act!”

Source: Briefly News