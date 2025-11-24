Social media users recently reminisced about the former SABC drama series Bophelo ke Semphekgo cast

A photo of the Sepedi-speaking cast was recently shared on social media, a few days after actor Seputla Sebogodi's birthday

Fans of the legendary popular drama series took to social media to comment on the latest photo

'Bophelo ke Semphekgo' cast members reunite. Images: andilebhala and @Lee_Raa_Tuu_M

Source: Twitter

The cast of SABC's popular 90s drama TV show, Bophelo ke Semphekgo, recently trended on social media when their recent photo was shared on Facebook and Instagram.

Fans of the show spotted actress Rinkie Tleane, who portrayed the character of Nkusheng's (played by Seputla Sebogodi and Patrick Shai) wife, Matete, in the photo.

Legendary actress and author Nakedi Ribane, who played Nkusheng's mistress, Senthaolele, is also in the viral picture.

Other cast members, who are in the image, include former Skeem Saam actress Lydia Mokgokoloshi, who played Nkusheng's mother, as well as Seputla Sebogodi, who played the second Nkusheng.

Fans of the show also spotted the actor, who portrayed the role of Nkusheng's best friend, Tsokwane, aka Tso.

E.TV's soapie Scandal! shared on its X account on 31 October 2025, that former Bophelo ke Sempekgo Seputla Sebogodi recently celebrated his birthday.

Sebogodi, who played the character of Nkusheng on the SABC drama, portrays the role of Kgopolo More.

"Happy birthday, Ntate Kgopolo. The Scandal! family sends you warm wishes on your special day. Here’s to many more blessed years ahead. #etvScandal," said the show.

Social media responds to the latest photo

Puleng Jessica said:

"This photo reminds me of those school reunions where those who think they made it in life organise to check what level of respect they should give others. Don't come for me, ketla le phara reg."

Mphiwe Mokone replied:

"Matete le Sentha are still kicking."

Lebekwa Malebake responded:

"Is that guy next to Senthaulele 'Tso'?"

Dimakatso Thobejane commented:

"Lebekwa Malebake, he (Tso) looks too different bekesa motsebe mo," (I couldn't recognise him).

Makate Makubung said:

"Where was Dr Mashobadieta aka Sello Maake Ka Ncube?"

Popla Molotsi replied:

"If you know them... You should be married with 4 kids by now."

Ntombi Mabena wrote:

"I was named Senthalele, even now they call me by that name, salute."

Nguye Faith said:

"Yho, Tso bathong, yazi I had to read the comments, to confirm other characters. That is Tso for real for real?"

Mudauss Shumani Shumani responded:

"One picture defines our generation. The whole village on one TV."

'Bophelo ke Semphekgo' cast members meet 20 years later. Image: Maphepha Ndaba

Source: Instagram

Sello Maake KaNcube joins Skeem Saam

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that former Bophelo ke Semphekgo star Sello Maake KaNcube joined Skeem Saam as a new character, who added spice to Principal Thobakgale’s storyline.

The popular SABC1 soapie previously went through a lot of changes, but fans and an actor on the show welcomed news about the legendary actor's casting.

Hellen Bright, who plays Melita on the SABC series, was one of the first to share her excitement that Sello would join the cast.

Source: Briefly News