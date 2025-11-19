Fan-favourite Scandal ! actress Fulu Modibedi (née Mugovhani) is thrilled to have joined Bakwena Productions' latest TV show

The former Ayanda star has secured the role of Rofhiwa “Rofhi” Ndou on SABC2's telenovela Pimville

Modibedi (née Mugovhani) will star opposite fan-favourite South African actors Thapelo Mokoena, Tshepo Maseko, and Gail Mabalane

Award-winning star Fulu Mugovhani plays Rofhiwa Ndou in 'Pimville'. Images: Fulu Modibedi

Source: Instagram

Scandal! and Ring of Lies actress, Fulu Modibedi (née Mugovhani), has opened up about portraying the role of Rofhiwa “Rofhi” Ndou on the SABC2 upcoming telenovela.

The popular actress has joined Unseen actress Gail Mabalane, who recently discussed her detective character on the telenovela.

The former Ayanda actress will also act opposite her former Scandal! co-star Brighton Mngoma, as well as The Wife actors Sipho Ndlovu and Mondli Makhoba.

Modibedi-Mugovhani revealed in an interview with Sowetan on Wednesday, 19 November 2025, that she absolutely loves her latest character.

"She’s beautifully written and fully developed by writers I respect. She’s nuanced, and I feel I can add my own colours to her with the freedom the team gives me," says the star.

The 35-year-old actress also shares that she was attracted to her because she's trying to connect with her father.

The multilingual actress adds that there are many children in our country who are yearning for their fathers, and so many fathers who are yearning for their children.

The channel shared a behind-the-scenes video of the new show on its X account on Tuesday, 18 November 2025.

Entertainment commentator Mlu shared on his X account on Tuesday, 18 November 2025, that Mugovhani will star opposite her former Scandal! co-star Brighton Mngoma on the new show.

"Former #eTVScandal stars Brighton Mngoma and Fulu Mugovhani join the cast of Pimville, the new SABC 2 telenovela set to debut in Q1 2026, taking over the 9 PM timeslot," he wrote.

Social media responds to Muvhango's replacement

Nare Miz Wilson said:

"As long as Thabo Malema is there. I'm in."

Paula Noganta wrote:

"Yho, just by looking at the cast, I'm sold. I guess I'll be back to watch SABC next year."

Lebza Ndialivhuwa Netshituka replied:

"Is this an old school story or a new one? If I am not mistaken, there's one that is about a crime in Pimville. 2 police officers and a lady and a man were trying to solve the crime as police officers. Maybe I am wrong."

Refilwe Langa reacted:

"SABC 2 is so weak, like South Africa, it will be multi-language drama. Ba tlo re tena," (They are going to annoy us). Why can't they stick to Sotho and Setswana like SABC1? Uzalo and Amalanga Aka Fani. Please stop Impressing those who won't be Impressed. For once just deliver assomblief," (please).

Clementine Mosimane discusses her role as Mme Mathapelo in Pimville

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that former Soul City actress Clementine Mosimane secured a role on SABC2's telenovela Pimville.

Mosimane is joined by seasoned actresses Gail Mabalane, Fulu Modibedi, and Lillian Dube.

The veteran actress recently discussed playing a businesswoman in the coming TV show.

