Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Former Soul City actress Clementine Mosimane has secured a role on SABC2's telenovela Pimville

Mosimane is joined by seasoned actresses Gail Mabalane, Fulu Modibedi, and Lillian Dube

The veteran actress recently discussed playing a businesswoman in the coming TV show

'The Estate' actress Clementine Mosimane plays a businesswoman in 'Pimville'. Image: Jabu Mcdonald

Source: Twitter

The Estate and Soul City actress, Clementine Mosimane, revealed her latest character this week on the SABC2 telenovela.

The veteran actress will star opposite Rockville and Unseen star Gail Mabalane, who plays a detective on the telenovela.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mosimane is also joined by actors Thapelo Mokoena, Chairmaine Mtinta, and many more.

Mosimane shared in an interview with Sunday World that Pimville breaks the mold with its commitment to thorough research, cultural truth, and deeply rooted township storytelling.

“The biggest problem with our stories is copy and paste. You see the same thing across the board,” adds the star.

The Soul City legend emphasises that Pimville was researched, and you can see that the producers sat down and thought the story through.

Mosimane adds that she will play a township matriarch, Mme Mathaphelo, who runs a funeral parlor which she started with her late husband.

Her character and late husband raised three sons: Kenneth, Jones, and Quincy, on the upcoming TV show.

Mosimane's character mirrors numerous real-life township businesswomen who supported their families and enterprises long before they received recognition. The actress admits that her latest character stirred up memories from her upbringing.

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald confirmed on his X account on Tuesday, 18 November 2025, that Mosimane has joined the show.

South Africans respond to the latest SABC show

@MolefiLebone said:

"It looks promising. However, they should have done a 60-second teaser first. They are showing too much already. It looks star-studded. All the best to them."

@rachel_kali responded:

"#INIMBA Inimba has set the bar too high for me. They gave us a relatable story without those overdone, predictable plots filled with murder and guns. Muvhango was a proper family TV staple, and replacing it with something this PG is just."

@SIYA_VS wrote:

"It is so star-studded, I just know it is not going beyond S2."

@mrcool_SIYA wrote:

"Okay..... just worried about longevity, it seems like it's something that will be with us for a few seasons max compared to Muvhango."

@ReffMooreIV replied:

"Nothing boring here, people just don't know what to watch anymore, when they can just subscribe to Netflix and stop ruining good shows. People on X like making decisions for people outside the app. Some people enjoy these shows, and the cancel culture has taken things far."

@softstvrr responded:

"Church, family, rivalry, illegitimate childREN, past lovers, and crime."

Clementine Mosimane plays Mme Mathapelo in 'Pimville'. Images: ActorSpaces

Source: UGC

South Africans react to the SABC replacing Muvhango

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular Tshivenda soapie Muvhango has been cancelled for good after more than 20 years on TV.

The SABC has confirmed that their long-running show has been replaced with Pimville Queens.

South Africans and fans of the TV show took to social media this week to bid farewell to the soapie.

Source: Briefly News