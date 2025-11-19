PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Former Rockville actress Gail Mabalane has scored a role on SABC2's Pimville

Mabalane is joined by seasoned actors Mondli Makhoba, Tshepo Maseko, and Fulu Modibedi

Fulu Modibedi The talented actress recently opened up about playing a detective in the coming telenovela

'Unseen' actress Gail Mabalane discusses playing a detective in 'Pimville'. Image: Gail Mabalane

Source: Instagram

Rockville and Unseen actress Gail Mabalane, who recently joined Pimville to play a detective, has opened up about her latest character on the SABC2 telenovela.

The upcoming telenovela has replaced the cancelled soapie Muvhango on the 9 pm slot.

Mabalane has joined the cast of the Bakwena Productions alongside Thapelo Mokoena, Chairmaine Mtinta, and many more.

The Citizen reported this week that Mabalane will play the character of Detective Phello Mohapi on the upcoming telenovela.

The star revealed at the premiere: “It’s big shoes to fill, but it’s certainly a great opportunity to follow in the footsteps of a great giant that paved the way for us.

“We can run today because Muvhango walked, and we are grateful, obviously, to build on that legacy,” adds the actress.

The former Rockville actress also reveals that when she first read the story of the upcoming show and her new character, she realised the story is a long form, which she hasn’t done for many years.

Mabalane's role is a detective...a hard cop who gets the job done, and she’s human.

"So, you see her flaws, you see the challenges that cops are met with in trying to catch certain people, the decisions that you have to make daily basis,” said the actress.

The channel confirmed on its X account on Tuesday, 18 November 2025, that Mabalane will play a cop on the upcoming TV show.

South Africans react to the upcoming show

@blackguymfwethu responded:

"Thought the media was beginning to wake up to the fact that Soweto is not the only township mara fede."

@luyandasiphiwe_ replied:

"Similar faces, on every new television series in South Africa, it's hard to be an actor or actress in South Africa."

@RashiyaNoma said:

"Looks really good on paper, but ke this is SA, sobona khona."

@Iamthabokhaba replied:

"Love this for Charmaine Mthinta, she’s a phenomenal actress."

@RMash398034 reacted:

"I'm happy to see Keke."

@NtebaMashaba responded:

"I’m happy to see @Mosalakae_M."

@hiddensecretes said:

"So, 50% Zulu or Xhosa and 50% Tswana or Pedi and 0% Venda and 0% Tsonga. Vendas and Tsongas need an SABC4."

@mthunzi1385444 wrote:

"No actor from Pimville?

@kaecy_music replied:

"Oh, this is a strong cast. Who’s the producer?! The 9 pm slot is not easy."

@karaboo_peggy wrote:

"Why do they keep giving Jesse jobs?"

@RenaissanceAfro responded:

"SABC doesn't care about minority tribes anymore. I know SABC 2 used to cater for us cuz SABC 1 was all about Nguni and Sothos. But know everything has changed. Back to apartheid divisions again."

'Unseen' star Gail Mabalane opens up about her new role in 'Pimville'. Images: GailMabalane

Source: Instagram

Muvhango’s official cancellation draws closer

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Muvhango, one of South Africa's most popular soapies, has been shrouded in a cloud of uncertainty.

The TV series has been rumoured to be on the chopping block since 2022, despite new actors joining the cast in 2025/

A recent update regarding Muvhango is showing that there is no light at the end of the tunnel for the TV show.

Source: Briefly News