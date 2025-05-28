Popular Tshivenda soapie Muvhango has been cancelled for good after more than 20 years on TV

The SABC has confirmed that their long-running show has been replaced with Pimville Queens

South Africans and fans of the TV show took to social media this week to bid farewell to the soapie

The SABC replaces 'Muvhango' with a new telenovela. Images: SABCPLus

The SABC has confirmed that their popular soapie Muvhango has been canned after 27 seasons on television.

The channel revealed this week that the Tshivenda TV show which has been rumoured to be cancelled time and time again has been replaced with an upcoming TV show.

IOL reported on Tuesday, 27 May that the SABC has cancelled Muvhango with final episodes airing in July.

SABC's CEO Nomsa Chabeli revealed to the publication that a new telenovela produced by Bakwena Productions titled Pimville Queens is set to premiere in August.

Entertainment blogger Mlu revealed on his X account on Tuesday, 27 May that the Tshivenda soapie has been replaced with the upcoming TV show, Pimville Queens.

The long-running TV show remains the most-watched TV show on SABC2 with 900k viewers.

Mzansi responds to the end of the Tshivenda soapie

@moroaswi19316 replied:

"Good news, I tried to give Muvhango a chance, but it was boring. Bakwena gave us Losing Lerato, their shows are nice, but they must pay actors."

@PreciousShange said:

"This is long overdue. The new storyline didn't make sense, the new actors didn't know how to act, it's time to wrap it up! But replacing Muvhango with a Kagiso Modupe production is not the answer because he will be producing a telenovela with no actors because he doesn't pay actors

@Kuhleslinde wrote:

"Ever since they fired all Venda grannies it's not doing well yoh."

@popomosarwane replied:

"This show gets canceled every month. I thought they were already canceled."

@Hoecutter said:

"This is the last time we are going to hear Venda other than in Cosmo and Alex. Sad."

@RohulaBlack responded:

"It was only a matter of time. Even Venda people don't watch Muvhango anymore and I don't blame us. The writers and producers stopped caring a long time ago. But at least it should be replaced by another Venḓa show."

@boetibuti said:

"Lol, Muvhango have nonsense like this then bounce right back."

@MathaboSheila wrote:

"So Muvhango was still airing? Ijhoo who was acting?"

@DeSaudi40285 said:

"Mxm South Africa tribalism won't end. This Kagiso not so long ago couldn't pay his workers."

@sothoane_makaki replied:

"Congratulations to Bakwena Productions."

@sebulelon wrote:

"Good riddance, it's long overdue. It has long run its course...bye."

Tshivenda soapie 'Muvhango' ends. Image: SABCPlus

