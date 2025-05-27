Master KG is in high spirits after one of his latest singles, Ngishutheni , went viral in just two weeks

The Jerusalema hitmaker celebrated's song's success, but some netizens gave his achievement a massive side-eye

Mzansi is sceptical about the new track, calling KG everything from an exploiter to buying his streaming numbers

Master KG's new music video was watched by over 4.5M people. Image: MasterKGsa

Source: Twitter

It looks like Master KG has secured another hit after his song, Ngishutheni, went viral.

Master KG's new single goes viral

Someone like Master KG is used to producing hits and having the world chant his songs, but actually seeing his song go viral in real time continues to catch him by surprise.

The Jerusalema hitmaker has secured another smash hit with Ngishutheni after the song's music video secured over four million views in just two weeks, 4.5M to be exact!

Master KG's new song 'Ngishutheni' reached over 4.5M views on YouTube. Image: MasterKGsa

Source: Twitter

Released on 23 April 2025, the song features Goon Flavour and Eemoh, and carries a similar, vibrant vibe to some of KG's most-loved singles, including the world-favourite Jerusalema.

Taking to his Twitter (X) page, the producer shared the amazing news:

"4.5 million views in two weeks, this song is going viral crazy Wanitwa mos!"

Mzansi questions Master KG's "viral" song

South Africans went from bashing Master KG's creativity to accusing him of paying for his views:

StillUnkownuser asked:

"You sure you didn't buy bots?"

TheGeopol suggested:

"Warra, it’s time for the beat to change. We know it’s a working formula, but it's enough now; we need growth from you as a producer. Wa nitwa mos!"

Mothowabolo said:

"The song is boring. I just listened now, and the beats are recycled. I'm not sure from which song, but they are mos definitely very familiar."

Ayabongaj_12 was curious:

"How much did you pay for those views?"

Nofilter_SA asked:

"What did you do on the song?"

Meanwhile, others alluded to the exploitation allegations previously raised by singer Nomcebo Zikode:

JoshuaRamoshaba asked:

"Is Jerusalem still 'ekhaya lam' to her too, or she ain't getting no nickel from the song?"

KabeloMak_ argued:

"You must pay the artists you work with, people can't keep complaining about you robbing them."

Netizens hope Master KG splits the royalties for his song fairly. Image: MasterKGsa

Source: Twitter

Khayastixx said:

"I hope everyone will get their fair share of the split sheet."

SibusisoNh68169 wrote:

"Please, may the royalties be split evenly?"

ZazaMafilika added:

"Someone is waiting for it to hit 10 million views, and they will start claiming it. Congratulations!"

Nomcebo Zikode reportedly owes millions in legal fees

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nomcebo Zikode allegedly owing millions in legal fees after her countless court appearances.

This was over a years-long royalties dispute with a production company/ record label for a hit song she contributed to, but apparently was never fairly rewarded for after it became a viral hit.

MaxineMax said:

"It's so sad working very hard only to lose such an amount of money. People like Master KG like playing with other people."

Source: Briefly News