South African king of Limpopo hits, Master KG, shared some exciting news with his fans on social media

The Jerusalema hitmaker announced on X (formerly known as Twitter) that his new banger, Ngishutheni, has dropped

Many netizens flooded the comment section as they buzzed with excitement that the music producer had dropped a new song

South African award-winning singer and music producer Master KG has made headlines on social media after he shared some exciting news with his fans.

Master KG drops new song

The talented music producer made an announcement on X (Formerly known as Twitter) that he has dropped a new song, Ngishutheni, on Wednesday, 23 April 2025.

Master KG posted his single cover on social media when he made the exciting announcement about dropping new music for his supporters who have been eagerly awaiting it.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Master KG's new music

Many netizens flooded the comments section with their reactions to Master KG dropping a new song. Here's what they had to say:

@Boowa7 said:

"As long as the registration number ends with an L then it's certified hit."

@Believersmind07 wrote:

"Bro when are we getting another Jerusalema, we miss you."

@cozmino__ responded:

"I just know it’s a hit."

@pr7ation replied:

"I already know its a hit."

Master KG has become a household staple in South Africa. He is lauded as a top house music musician and producer and his biggest hit is Jerusalema, which gained global recognition. One of his other popular songs is Dali Nguwe, which amassed more than 5 million streams on Spotify. Master KG has also found international success with the hit song Shine Your Light with David Guetta and Akon.

Master KG defends his sound

In March 2025, a video reshared by @MDNnewss of Nkosazana Daughter, previewing her song with Master KG made rounds on X. People commented that the music sounded the same as other hits Master KG has done.

Master KG responded to naysayers, explaining that his sound works as he's had a successful album with Nksazana Daughter. The artist pointed out that his music keeps getting millions of streams. He posted a screenshot flexing the view count on one of his latest hits, Mfazi We Phepha, featuring Nkoszana Daughter.

While some criticised Master KG's music, others appreciated that he figured out a formula. One fan pointed out the key characteristics of a Master KG song, which include singing in multiple languages.

Master KG denies Faith Nketsi romance rumours

Briefly News previously reported that Master KG and Faith Nketsi left people wondering if they may be in a relationship. Faith Nketsi recently showed off her overseas snow vacation on Instagram, which led to speculations about who she is dating.

Faith Nketsi had a public relationship with the father of her child and former husband, Nzuzo Njilo. Master KG publicly dated musician Makhadzi. The similar environments in Faith and Master KG's photos sparked rumours that they were together on a getaway.

