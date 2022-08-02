South African musician Master KG celebrated the success of his latest song Sofa Silahlane with Lowsheen

Master KG took to social media to share the good news that the music video for Sofa Silahlane has amassed millions of views

Master KG fans were happy to celebrate the artist's milestone with Sofa Silahlane as many showered the song with compliments

Master KG is no stranger to creating absolute bangers for South Africa. Hitmaker Master KG collaborated with one South African artist, Lowsheen, to create Sofa Silahlane.

Master KG was excited that his hit single 'Sofa Silahlane' with Lowsheen reached over four million views on YouTube. Image: Instagram/masterkgsa

Source: Instagram

Master KG created musical success with Lowsheen for the single Sofa Silahlane. The song was an undeniable hit as it amassed millions of views within a few weeks of its release.

Master KG chuffed with over 4 million views for Sofa Silahlane

Master KG took to Twitter to celebrate that the single Sofa Silahlane featuring Lowsheen hit 4.3 million views. Master KG was happy that the song continues to do well three weeks after its release.

Fans of the musician commented on the post with compliments for Master KG's talent and the song. Many fans of the hit track even agreed it was the song of the year.

@John10052349 commented:

"Song of the year!"

@cloudboy26 commented:

"This song, its a classic."

@setseke commented:

"Am 100% behind your music mkhaya."

@Trust_Kgoedi commented:

"Song of the year this one."

@ArinMaluleka commented:

"Top notch Master KG."

Zulu man with 20 million streams: Nasty C's 'Strings and Bling' breaks a record

Briefly News previously reported that South African rapper and music producer Nasty C has once again set the bar extremely high for his fellow artists.

The 'Zulu Man With Some Power' made history with his second collection, Strings and Bling, which surpassed 20 million streams on Spotify. The award-winning album had bangers such as SMA featuring Rowlene and King, which features American rapper A$AP Ferg.

