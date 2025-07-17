A woman's emotional video about the challenges of working in retail has sparked widespread sympathy and conversation online

She highlighted the emotional and mental strain of working in retail, while also urging people to check in on their friends in the industry

The clip has generated a wave of support, with many users sharing their own stories and offering words of encouragement, while others applauded her for inspiring meaningful conversations about the retail industry

A woman has sparked widespread sympathy and conversation online after posting a raw and emotional video about the challenges of working in retail.

A woman from South Africa got emotional on camera as she opened up about her experiences working in retail. Image: elle_mandy

Source: Instagram

In the viral clip, the woman who goes by the Instagram handle Elle Mandy posted a video on 15 July 2025, where she can be seen crying as she opens up about the emotional toll her job has taken on her.

Woman in SA breaks down over retail work

Fighting back tears, she expressed how retail was never the life she envisioned for herself, stating,

“This is not the life I signed up for, nor is it what I went to school for.”

Her heartfelt message struck a chord with many who’ve experienced similar frustrations in underpaid and high-pressure working environments.

She went on to urge the public to check in on their friends who work in retail, highlighting the emotional and mental strain that often goes unnoticed.

"When you get a chance, check on your friends in retail. This is not life, or maybe I'm the weak one," Elle Mandy added in an Instagram caption.

The video quickly gained traction across social media platforms, with many users expressing support and sharing their own stories. Many are applauding her bravery for speaking up and hope her message will inspire meaningful change for retail workers across the globe.

Watch the video.

SA shows support for the woman in retail

South Africans rallied around the retail woman as they took to the comments section to shower her with support, and some shared their own experiences, saying:

Saneh Mkhize said:

"Aww sis, I'm so sorry you're feeling like this."

Mpumi Blue shared:

"I started to have peace immediately after speaking to God and told him to help me not to take everything to heart and try to understand the other person without feeling the need to correct or address people, and trust me. It helps to speak to Jesus in a secret place."

Chef_licks expressed:

"Sending you love and light..I know this feeling."

Thandehka stated:

"More will come, life is just a stepping stone. You’ll be on to the next one before you know it, thandehka. More will come; life is just a stepping stone. You’ll be on to the next one before you know it."

Official_posterchild replied:

"I'm really sorry, my love.. This is the thing, retail is a B * toxic colleagues, rude asf customers.. I'm really sorry, my darling."

A woman in South Africa cried on camera about working in retail as she shared her story. Image: elle_mandy

Source: Instagram

SA workers quitting toxic jobs share their stories

Briefly News previously reported that one man in Mzansi chose his health over his job, and the gentleman got candid about quitting his work.

previously reported that one man in Mzansi chose his health over his job, and the gentleman got candid about quitting his work. One young lady shared her emotional journey of quitting her job, and people were touched by her story.

A South African woman has recently gone viral after sharing a personal decision to resign from her workplace to prioritise her mental health.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News