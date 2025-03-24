Master KG is facing a lawsuit from Charmza the DJ who claims he is the true creator of the viral hit Jerusalema

A court date has been set and Charmza the DJ has indicated that he will call two witnesses to support his claim

Charmza the DJ fears for his life and has gone into hiding after his father and sibling were shot and killed

Master KG is being sued by DJ Charmza over the ownership of 'Jerusalema'. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images, Charmzathedj Musicproducer/Facebook

The global hit Jerusalema has been at the centre of legal battles since it became a viral dance phenomenon during the COVID-19 pandemic. Master KG is expected in court again regarding the song’s ownership.

Master KG expected in court over Jerusalema

Master KG is being dragged to court by Charmza the DJ who alleges that he is the brains behind the award-winning song. ZiMoja reports that Master KG’s former record label Open Mic Production, online licensing platform Africori and musician Biblos are also expected to appear in court for trial from 17 November 2025 to 25 November 2025. The trial period can also be extended if the matter isn’t finalised by 25 November 2025.

In June 2022, Charmza the DJ listed Master KG and two others as defendants in a lawsuit for copyright infringement he filed at the Pretoria High Court. In his court documents, the Limpopo-born DJ wants to call three witnesses to support his claim that he deserves to be credited for Jerusalema.

DJ Charmza fears for life after taking Master KG to court over Jerusalema

Speaking to ZiMoja, Charmza the DJ disclosed that he will stay in hiding until the legal battle between him and Master KG is finalised. The producer fears for his life after his father and brother were shot three times in the head by unknown men who forced their way into their house allegedly looking for him.

Charmza the DJ alleges that if the court rules in his favour, he stands to get over R100 million.

"No one can know my whereabouts until the matter is settled. This is a big case worth over R100 million, " he said.

He suggested that apart from the financial benefit, he wants the courts to prove that he made the song.

DJ Charmza recounts how he and Nomcebo made Jerusalema

Recounting how Jerusalema was made, Charmza claims Master KG invited him and songstress Nomcebo Zikode to the studio for a recording session. Charmza claims Master KG wasn't available when he and Nomcebo made Jerusalema.

Charmza the DJ claims Master KG didn't make 'Jerusalema'. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images, Charmzathedj Musicproducer/Facebook

He alleges that he composed the song while Nomcebo wrote the lyrics. Charmza added that while he didn’t sign any contracts, he hoped he'd be credited and receive royalties from the smash hit.

Nomcebo's manager and husband Selwyn Fraser refused to comment when contacted by ZiMoja. Meanwhile, Open Mic co-founder Lionel Jamela expressed confidence that the courts would settle the matter once and for all.

Master KG didn't pay Burna Boy for Jerusalema remix

This isn't the first time Master KG has been accused of non-payment and exploitation of fellow collaborators.

Briefly News reported that Master KG reportedly never paid Burna Boy for his feature on the remix of the globally renowned song Jerusalema.

The South African music producer spoke to a Nigerian newspaper called The Punch and explained how he and Burna Boy collaborated but they never spoke about payment.

