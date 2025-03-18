Award-winning Amapiano music producer Kabza De Small has ventured into the farming industry

The Kabza Chant hitmaker recently showed off his cattle in a cool video taken in the morning

Kabza De Small proves that he is always in his bag as he has secured multiple gigs both locally and internationally, as well as multiple deals

Muso Kabza De Small knows where the real investment is. As much as he makes money by taking multiple local and international gigs, Kabza De Small has made a very smart investment - through Agriculture.

A look at Kabza De Small's herd of cattle

The latest video posted on Kabza De Small's Instagram stories shows his livestock in all shapes, forms and sizes.

In the video taken at his undisclosed farm, you can see dozens of cows getting ready for grazing.

The video was then re-shared on Instagram by a fan

Kabza De Small showed his interest in the farm industry as he purchased an Ankole cow worth R120,000. This breed of cattle is originally from Uganda.

African Farming reported that heifers of the Ankole cost R300k, while the bulls cost R131 000.

Peeps were impressed by this and some assumed that he already had more livestock.

@AustineM_ said:

He must have other cows for breathing or selling, but you don't just start by buying an Ankole cow.

More on Kabza's side hustles

Expanding his business ventures, Kabza De Small launched his Piano Hub, an establishment in Soweto. The club officially launched on 23 September 2024. Mzansi was troubled by the prices, with some saying they were not the target market.

The most expensive bottle of champagne, the Arman De Brignac and Louis Roederer Cristal cost R15000 a bottle. While a bottle of tequila, Don Julio 1942, cost R11000.

Some fans noted that a six-pack of beer cost R480 and they said it was overpriced.

What is next for Kabza De Small?

The DJ has also been hard at work in the studio cooking up new music. However, podcasters MacG and Sol Phenduka reckon that he should consider booking FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. They had faith in him, saying he could fill up the stadium based on his rich catalogue.

"He changed the game, his catalogue is insane. People must give him flowers while he is still alive. There must not be any RIPs and this guy did this and only celebrated him when he is gone. Nobody in this country can fill up a stadium like Kabza De Small right now," MacG claims.

They added that he could sell tickets in just three months. "Kabza has the work. The catalogue is indeed insane. In three months nje, he can fill it up," he stated.

Kabza and Scotts Maphuma go quad biking

In a previous report from Briefly News, Kabza De Small and Scotts Maphuma recently went quad-biking.

The Wishi Wishi collaborators sparked a buzz after a risky video of them on their bikes went viral.

