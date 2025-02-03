Podcaster MacG and his co-host Sol Phenduka recently gave Kabza De Small praises for his insane talent

The hosts believe that Kabza De Small is more than capable of filling up FNB Stadium in just three months

Mzansi seems to agree, saying he has more than enough work under his belt to unite fans under the roof of the biggest stadium in Africa

MacG and Sol Phenduka have great belief that Kabza De Small can fill up FNB Stadium.

Source: Instagram

Kabza De Small's work ethic is unmatched. The Amapiano muso recently received praises from MacG and Sol Phenduka for this.

A Fill Up FNB Stadium Amapiano version?

Podcast and Chill host MacG and Sol Phenduka said Kabza De Small is more than capable of filling up the FNB Stadium. The podcasters have so much faith in the Scorpion King, saying he can unite 96,000 fans all under one roof.

"He changed the game, his catalogue is insane. People must give him flowers while he is still alive. There must not be any RIPs and this guy did this and only celebrated him when he is gone. Nobody in this country can fill up a stadium like Kabza De Small right now," MacG claims.

Sol Phenduka then said Kabza only needs three months and he can sell out the tickets. Kabza De Small had a very successful Symphonic show with Red Bull.

"Kabza has the work. The catalogue is indeed insane. In three months nje, he can fill it up," he stated.

X blog @MDNnewss shared the video.

Mzansi agrees with MacG and Sol Phenduka

Here is how Mzansi reacted to MacG and Sol's claims:

@12Vendalicious exclaimed:

"Without a doubt! He is capable."

@Cr07Kaito stated:

"He can organize the gig for February the 15 and still fill it up."

@Zulu_Loveletter stated:

"We all believe that."

@ChrisEcxel102 stated:

"Yes, he can, he is more than capable."

@cooper_kabani believed he can:

"Let him try it."🕯️

@RyanNgcobo_RSA asked:

"Why not vele?"

@ElethuZa pledged:

"I agree cause I am all the way in Durban and I and my 7 cousins who are huge Kabza fans."

Kabza previews new music

In a previous report from Briefly News, Kabza De Small recently previewed new music with popular artist Cowboi.

The hitmaker received mixed reviews from South Africans on his latest video.

