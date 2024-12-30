Podcaster Sol Phenduka recently praised his Podcast and Chill co-host Macgyver Mukwevho, better known as MacG

co-host Macgyver Mukwevho, better known as MacG The Kaya 959 radio personality reveals that Mukwevho is brilliant at what he does and has exceptional talent

Fans of the YouTube channel Podcast and Chill recently took to social media to respond to Phenduka's statement

Sol Phenduka says MacG is a brilliant podcaster and co-host. Images: @macgunleashed

Source: Instagram

Former Big Brother Mzansi reality TV star Sol Phenduka recently praised his Podcast and Chill co-host MacG. Phenduka's statement comes after their YouTube channel was announced as the most streamed podcast on Spotify in South Africa in 2024.

"I think Mac is an exceptional talent and I think a great part of why we have a great chemistry is he's able to make people so comfortable. I think he uses that as well when we are working together," says Phenduka.

Podcast and Chill fans have also praised Phenduka's ability to always make them laugh on the show.

Podcast and Chill fans respond to Sol Phenduka

X user @ThisIsColbert shared a video of the reality TV star Sol Phenduka praising MacG on State of the Nation Podcast on Sunday, 29 December 2024.

@MziwakheMk replied:

"MacG was underwhelming with Helen Zille."

@madeeizy said:

"No did you see how he brought Helen's past into the conversation? It wasn't an easy interview but he made her comfortable enough to open up."

@reenkerk replied:

"He has been like that since his YFM Days. @MacGUnleashed, do you remember that segment he used to have on YFM where he called girls after getting their numbers? He pretended to be someone else. Girls would fumble and then try to switch when he reveals his identity."

@reenkerk wrote:

"Man, I used to love that. The show was at the crack of dawn and I woke up to catch the show. Those rolling in the deep days."

@Mma_Kamohelo said:

"So true. Inja ye game uMacG and he's very intelligent."

@mGQibs replied:

"Get off your knees and wipe your mouth, Sol."

Somizi flirts with Sol Phenduka

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in September that Metro FM's radio personality Somizi Mhlongo flirted with Sol Phenduka.

The dancer and radio host said he's attracted to Phenduka because he has nice teeth and a great smile.

Mhlongo also threw shade at Podcast and Chill by stating that the show's cameras do not do Sol any justice.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News