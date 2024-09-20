A video of Somizi Mhlongo flirting with radio personality Sol Pheduka has gone viral and left netizens chuckling

Somizi Mhlongo also decided to take a jab at MacG, who is his partner in crime and co-host of Podcast and Chill

Mzansi reacted to the video and laughed at Somizi Mhlongo's bravery as well as Sol Penduka's shyness

One thing about Somizi Mhlongo, he never misses the opportunity to shoot his shot. This time, he made Sol Phenduka blush when he flirted with him.

Somizi said he would date Sol Phenduka. Image: Oupa Bopape/Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Sol Phenduka blushes at Somizi

A trending video clip posted by @_BlackZA of Somizi Mhlongo teasing radio presenter Sol Pheduka had social media buzzing. The dancer and TV host complimented Sol, saying he has nice teeth and a great smile. All of this makes Somizi attracted to Sol Phenduka.

However, Somizi also threw shade at MacG from Podcast and Chill, saying his show's cameras do not do Sol any justice.

SA laughs at Somizi's bravery

Netizens laughed at the video, calling Somizi Mhlongo brave, and they also saw Sol Penduka blushing.

@AsaSitole laughed:

"Lmao @Solphendukaa and pun - “top or bottom of the hour”."

@zamani_hadebe said:

"Sol will Phenduka makunje."

@ThaaBLaa stated:

"This Somizi is always flirting."

@khandizwe_chris added:

"Sol is shaking."

@LeboSopazi asked:

"Do you guys notice how Sol simply CANNOT and DOES NOT return the compliment?"

@Wes_Nyakzin_ defended:

"In fairness he said "on the other side" not "on the side". I was ready to fight for #podcastandchill."

@GChipika said:

"LOL, Sol is blushing."

@Thom_Machankura said:

"Dineo is that friend who doesn't want to others get compliments without her trying to cut it off."

@IamBogatsu argued:

"I feel uncomfortable when men compliment me, as it challenges my sense of manhood. I prefer not to receive such compliments and would appreciate it if people respect my boundaries and avoid making comments like that."

Sol Phenduka speaks on groove huns

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sol Phenduka spilt the tea on South African women, and he did that with excitement.

The Podcast and Chill co-host sparked a debate when he warned gents about their huns and their ways at groove.

