Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo shared a video on Instagram in which he was rushing to his Shades of Pink event

The star had finished his judging duties on the singing competition Idols SA and had to be on stage at the Emperor's Palace

His fans showed concern and some even warned him not to exceed the limit as it is not worth it

Safety is a huge concern for many fans who care dearly for their faves. For Somizi Mhlongo, he has acquired a fan base that will fight for him and are not afraid to call him out.

The 'Idols SA' judge had fans worried for his safety and asking him to arrive alive. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

Somizi is booked and busy with back-to-back gigs

On Instagram, Somizi Mhlongo let fans know how booked and busy he is as he had back-to-back gigs.

His video clip shows his driver driving at high speed as they rushed to his Shades of Pink event.

He had finished shooting the live edition of Idols SA and had to be at the Emperor's Palace in an hour.

Gladly, he made it on time and safely.

"Last night I had to rush from @idolssa to @emperors_palace for the #somizishadesofpink. Idols was live and ended at 8 pm and I had to be on stage at 9pm on the other side. Made it on time."

Fans weigh in on Somizi's video

What struck many people's attention was the use of police cars to keep traffic away from them as they sped to the venue.

Netizens saw it as unnecessary because it makes them think there might be an emergency.

__amie.ka said:

"Meanwhile, some of us think its an emergency."

mutobvt said:

"Som-Som's management should do better in advising him what to post and say and what not to post and say."

mathewsaugust_8 said:

"You are such a gigantic game-changer and a trendsetter, there’s none other than you my friend."

mschaba7 said:

"What speed were you driving...?"

mphomobeng said:

"That shows a true commitment to your art, Somz. Well done!!!"

Somizi Mhlongo shows support to Kelly Khumalo amid online outcry

Somizi clarified that he will stick by Kelly Khumalo's side side no matter what. He pledged his support for the singer during an event they were both booked at, Rusty Rocks.

The star has faced so much backlash as calls mount for her to get cancelled, yet Somizi still has her on the lineup for Shades of Pink.

"Please make some noise and welcome my sister that I love with all my heart. I love this woman. She stood for me when I couldn't stand, and I will stand with her no matter what."

Kelly Khumalo postpones one-woman show

In a previous report from Briefly News, Kelly Khumalo postponed her Gospel Explosion. She was slated to have her one-woman show on 26 August but has shared that she will announce a new date soon.

This comes after two festivals dropped her amid the Senzo Meyiwa trial - the and Tribute to Women.

