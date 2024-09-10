Sol Phenduka fired back at DJ Maphorisa's claim about feeding him and acknowledged Phori's role in Amapiano's growth but stated he did not create the genre

DJ Maphorisa has been trending due to exploitation allegations, which prompted Sol to clarify that Kabza De Small was making Amapiano before Phori

Mzansi social media users largely agreed with Sol, praising his candidness

Sol Phenduka fired back at DJ Maphorisa's statement about feeding him during the latest episode of Podcast & Chill. Sol gave Phori his flowers for founding Amapiano but noted that he did not create the genre.

Sol Phenduka has made a bold claim about DJ Maphorisa. Image: Aaron J. Thornton and Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Sol Phenduka responds to DJ Maphorisa

DJ Maphorisa has been trending on social media amid the exploitation allegations against him. In response to the claims, Phori suggested that he had saved the Amapiano music genre.

Outspoken podcaster Sol Phenduka weighed in on the sentiments and said that DJ Maphorisa played an essential role in the growth of Amapiano, but he did not create it. Speaking in a video shared on X by MDN News, Sol said:

Phori found the piano, but he didn't create it; facts must be told. And whether piano was gonna grow at its own pace and whatever, Kabza was making piano already before Phori found him. He heard Kabza somewhere and his mind was blown and collaborated with him.

Mzansi agrees with Sol Phenduka

Social media users shared Sol's sentiments. Many said the star spoke facts about DJ Maphorisa.

@The_A_Wagon said:

"Nah, Maphorisa is wrong to suggest that."

@evelenxthree33 commented:

"Being fed is not a bad thing."

@Sifiso22205704 said:

"I agree with Sol."

@Lethabo4991 added:

"I agree with him."

@obakenny wrote:

"Big up Sol Phenduka the gatekeeper should be put in his place."

@phestahiver said:

"Sol knows nothing about business."

