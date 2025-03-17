Amapiano artists Kabza De Small and Scotts Maphuma hung out recently and they went quad-biking

The stars, who collaborated on the hit song Wishi Wishi, sparked a buzz after a video of them on their bikes went viral

Social media users slammed Kabza De Small and Scotts Maphuma for not obeying the rules by not wearing protective helmets

Kabza De Small and Scotts Maphuma went quad biking. Image: scotts_maphuma and kabelomotha

Source: Instagram

Popular Amapiano stars Kabza De Small and singer Scotts Maphuma were out and about at a quad-biking establishment. However, they were not wearing helmets or other protective gear, which sparked negative comments.

Scotts Maphuma and Kabza De Small hang out in viral video

The award-winning music producer Kabza De Small and vocalist Scotts Maphuma were seen hanging out and quad-biking. In an X video posted by @PianoConnectSA, the artists attempted to perform risky tricks on the bike and this was a cause for concern among the online community.

The Wishi Wishi collaborators were dressed in casual clothing and no helmets to protect them from injury. This caused fans to make a lot of negative comments instead of gushing over their growing friendship.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mzansi cracks jokes about Scotts Maphuma and Kabza's video

Reacting to the video, social media users questioned why Kabza De Small and Scotts Maphuma are not protecting themselves by wearing protective gear.

Others want Kabza to be serious about releasing new music as he recently created a buzz after a video of him in the studio cooking up fire music.

Kabza De Small is working on new music. Image: kabelomotha

Source: Instagram

Here are some of the reactions online:

@jozeghmpe asked:

"Why are they not wearing helmets?"

@bonganig cautioned:

"They should be wearing helmets if they want to do those interesting moves."

@ScelowakwaDube questioned:

"At their own risk. No helmet in site."

@PhoshPk observed:

"Not in white socks and push-ins. No helmet for safety reasons."

@MarogaKR asked:

"Can they wear helmets, please? When things go wrong, the poor Rakgadi will be accused of witchcraft."

@KingSpin1 wondered:

"When is this man releasing new music?"

Podcasters put faith in Kabza to fill up FNB Stadium

Following his successful Red Bull Symphonic with Ofentse Pitse and the Symphonic Orchestra, Kabza was seen as a force in the music scene.

Podcast and Chill presenters MacG and Sol Phenduka put their faith in Kabza to fill up FNB Stadium which has the capacity of 96,000 people.

"He changed the game, his catalogue is insane. People must give him flowers while he is still alive. There must not be any RIPs, and this guy did this and only celebrated him when he is gone. Nobody in this country can fill up a stadium like Kabza De Small right now," MacG said.

Since Kabza and Scotts Maphuma worked on a song together, should he decide to give the concert a try, Maphuma might join him on stage.

Scotts and leeMcKrazy tease new music

In a previous report from Briefly News, new kids on the block Scotts Maphuma and LeeMcKrazy teased a new collab in a cool video. It is without a doubt that they had a good 2024 in terms of hits and endless bookings, making them one of the most in-demand acts last year.

Fans reacted positively to the snippet of the song, while others questioned whether the artists might have versatility or not.

Source: Briefly News