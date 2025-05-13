Multi-award-winning musician Nomcebo Zikode allegedly owes Open Mic Productions millions of rands in legal fees

The songstress made headlines this past weekend when she lost the legal case against the production company and vowed to appeal the High Court ruling in the Jerusalema royalties' dispute

South Africans and fans of the Zikode took to social media this week to respond to the singer's financial woes

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Grammy award-winning singer Nomcebo Zikode owes lawyers R1.5 million. Images: Nomcebo Zikode

Source: Twitter

Grammy award-winning musician Nomcebo Zikode reportedly owes Open Mic Production R1.5 million in legal fees.

This comes after the singer lost the legal case against Open Mic Production in the Jerusalema royalties' dispute.

Sunday World reports that the talented singer owes R1.5 million to Open Mic Productions for legal costs the record label incurred following her legal action.

Celebrity blog Maphepha Ndaba reported on its Instagram account on Tuesday, 13 May, that the award-winning artist is ordered to pay nearly R2 million in legal fees.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

It is reported that the songstress was also warned that if she continued with the appeal, she would be slapped with more money to pay the production after she took the recording company to court.

The Grammy-award-winning artist is reportedly also ordered by the court to produce 2 more albums before she could be released from her contract with Open Mic.

MDN News revealed on its X account on Saturday, 10 May, that Zikode planned to appeal the High Court ruling in the Jerusalema royalties' dispute.

South Africans react to the singer's legal fees

Afrikazah replied:

"She must also release 2 more albums with them? Yho."

Aky100219 responded:

"I feel sorry for her shame. Open Mic is its own by evils."

MaxineMax said:

"So sad working very hard to lose such amount of money. Bo Master KG ba bapala ka batho." (Master KG is playing with people)

Lombo zee replied:

"That’s a lot of money. Where will she get that money from? "

Voh seremani wrote:

"Yo. Now she will regret doing something she loved, singing."

Noma Pisces said:

"Imali engaka guys... I would collapse instantly."

Emmy Kgarebe replied:

"Eish mara I wish they settled this out of court and came to some agreement...."Oneponfive" tjooooo that's a Looooot."

Mellymusicpr wrote:

"Don’t throw rocks when you are living in a glass house."

Tholenduna responded:

"Master KG is the relevant person to cancel."

Nangupc said:

"Lol, uyaphapha inkinga" (she is forward, that's the problem).

Lethokuhleshalom replied:

"She rushed into signing the contract without reading. It's the end of us."

Adiboy 900 responded:

"Nate she was supposed to leave this battle a long time ago now it just got worse."

Grammy award-winning singer Nomcebo Zikode owes lawyers R1.5 million. Images: NomceboZikode

Source: Instagram

Nomcebo Zikode gives tastes of her upcoming album as she drops new global anthem ‘Izono Zami’

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in March 2024 that the Grammy award winner Nomcebo Zikode gave her fans a taste of her new upcoming album.

The Jerusalema hitmaker dropped a new single Izono Zami which delivers a message of hope and resilience.

The songstress previously told Briefly News that she felt it was the perfect song to release for the Easter season.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News