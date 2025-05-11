Multi-award-winning musician Nomcebo Zikode has reportedly lost the legacy case against Open Mic Production

According to reports, Zikode is set to appeal the High Court ruling in the Jerusalema royalties' dispute

South Africans and fans of the Zikode took to social media this week to respond to the ruling

Grammy award-winning artist Nomcebo Zikode has reportedly lost the legal battle against Open Mic Productions.

The Izono Zami hitmaker is ordered to produce two albums before she can be released from the contract.

Sunday World confirms that the award-winning musician lost her legal case against Open Mic Productions.

Open Mic Productions boss, Lionel Jamela, tells the publication that he'd always believed they would win the case.

Jamela adds that he made Nomcebo, and she’s a millionaire because of his investment in her.

MDN News revealed on its X account on Saturday, 10 May, that Zikode will appeal the High Court ruling in the Jerusalema royalties' dispute.

The Grammy award-winning artist has reportedly pledged to continue her fight for justice following a High Court ruling in Pretoria on May 9, 2025, in her legal battle against Open Mic Productions and Africori SA.

Zikode and Open Mic's dispute revolves around the Jerusalema song, with the singer alleging that she has not received any recording royalties despite the song’s phenomenal success.

@Ihhashi_Turkei said:

"Didn’t she get paid R1 million for the feature."

@dakalo90424 wrote:

"Just do another banger and recover the loss."

@KwenzekileNcube replied:

"Nomcebo move on, or you will be the next Zahara, the music industry is ruthless.:

@wizzthereal said:

"Whoever was advising her really hates her, she had no case from the start."

@Patrice_ZA responded:

"Losing more money due to legal fees will send her to depression."

@BotziMarcus wrote:

"The next thing the industry will say she is too difficult to work with and turn around and exploit another one again. This industry is for the soul less."

@MondyMagistratE said:

"That's not her money. She was under a contract. She must stop with this entitlement attitude, that song was not her voice only, but the artwork beats of master KG. What royalties is she talking about? Courts are reluctant to intervene in agreements entered into by two parties."

@ayandatshingan1 said:

"Soldier on sister your voice that's what attracted some of us. These guys can be greedy."

@babakaslindi wrote:

"But she had gigs because of that Master KG song, uyahlanya (she is crazy) lo sisi."

@Kane_GM9 said:

"Just take the L girl...while you still have money, we don't wanna see your Capitec card on our TLs."

@zulukingdom77 wrote:

"She must leave MasterKG alone, really. Angithi she is big now."

@Banele_Mlangeni replied:

"At this point she's greedy."

Song writer Nomcebo Zikode is to produce new albums for Open Mic Productions. Images: Getty Images

Source: Instagram

