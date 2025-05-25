Former YFM radio personality and YouTuber MacG Mukwevho's television career has come to an end

DSTV cut ties with Podcast and Chill after a month partnership to air the podcast on Mzansi Magic and Mzansi Wethu

South Africans took to social media this weekend to respond to MacG getting dropped by Multichoice

DSTV has reportedly ended its partnership with controversial Podcast and Chill host MacG Mukwevho.

This comes after the YouTuber made degrading comments about actress and TV personality Minnie Dlamini on his YouTube channel and apologised for his remarks.

TimesLIVE confirmed on Sunday, 25 May that MacG’s controversial show Podcast and Chill had been dumped by DSTV, effectively ending the shock jock’s fledgling television career.

Sowetan revealed in April that Multichoice did not air Podcast and Chill's episode about Minnie Dlamini on its platforms.

Blogger Musa Khawula also stated on his X account on Saturday, 24 May that the podcaster got dumped.

South Africans and fans of the podcaster took to Khawula's post to comment on the latest development.

South Africans react to the podcaster getting dropped

@rashid_kay replied:

"Are they keeping other shows from his network, or they’re guilty by association?"

@M31Movement responded:

"MacG is bigger than DSTV, SABC, and e.tv combined."

@W77683Willy wrote:

"He built his brand already. He doesn't need them because soon they will approach him again. They can't bring him down. Viva MacG."

@JustDineo_ said:

"I saw this coming, I don’t know why some of you are shocked."

@mulalo263 wrote:

"Mpho Popps needs to leave that network. Macg is too reckless with his mouth for a boss/leader of the network. This was bound to happen. It was only a matter of time."

@yangamessi replied:

"We all know it’s because of that Minnie Dlamini comments he made."

@_mashesha said:

"One thing about MacG, he doesn’t need them."

@globalfacon said:

"Good news. The podcast is more vibrant on YouTube and more influential God is good to MacG."

@Mahlal_eshushu replied:

"I'm busy calling Multichoice to cancel my subscription with those hooligans."

@zulukingdom77 replied:

"MacG should have been more careful or at least be quick to issue a statement to apologize."

@TheRoyalVisions said:

"DSTV’s arrogance and its inability to innovate will be its brutal downfall. He apologised and even invited Minnie to his podcast but then I guess v*gana is more powerful than Podcast and Chill."

@_babybearr wrote:

"Just to be clear, he went to DSTV and begged them to showcase his show. The fact that they ended the contract means they don't need him! His minions must not get it twisted."

Dr Brian Monaisa responds to MacG and Sol Phenduka’s video about Minnie Dlamini

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in April that Dr Brian Monaisa replied to MacG's comments about Minnie Dlamini following their breakup.

The Podcast and Chill host blasted Minnie Dlamini, speculating that she cannot find love because she smells.

South Africans were angered by MacG's thoughts on Minnie Dlamini and slammed the podcaster and his co-host, Sol Phenduka.

