Award-winning gqom musician DJ Tira has seemingly ventured into hip-hop music as he shared a video of himself rapping

Mzansi has responded to the song and given some hilarious reactions, with people saying he should keep it in his vault

There are some notable positive reactions to the song, with fans saying he needs a bit of polishing

DJ Tira dips his toe into rapping

Afrotainment boss DJ Tira has seemingly dipped his foot in the hip-hop music scene. Tira has more than two decades in the SA music industry with a plethora of hits under his belt. He has dabbled in gqom, house music and Afropop.

Now, it seems as though he wants to expand his music catalogue and dabble in hip-hop.

X page dedicated to South African hip hop shared a clip of DJ Tira rapping along to his new song, and captioned the video:

"Wait, DJ Tira is rapping now? SA hip-hop fam, should we welcome him or gatekeep this one?"

Watch the rap video on X below:

Mzansi reacts to DJ Tira's rap skills

Mzansi gave hilarious reactions to DJ Tira's rap video, with some saying he should keep it in the vault, while other fans see the potential. Below is a mix of some of the hilarious reactions:

@Zack_here said:

"This must never leave the borders of KZN"

@offxcialzaddy said:

"Duncan wrote this verse for him."

@SagewaseSouthAh joked:

"Duncan is still an upcoming artist, that’s why the boss has to rap it for himself. Although I think Duncan might have written this for him."

@Berianpheeha stated:

"Big Zulu was found shaking."

@Duncan30414909 replied:

"Lol, he is preparing to release Rap Gqom very soon."

@JARVAS_SVR replied:

"Better than Casper Nyovest still."

@TheLivelySon shared:

"He needs to polish it."

@TshepoTheGuy seems to like it:

"He's good, but the beat was definitely done by his sons. He must remaster them for better quality."

@sam_xgx replied:

"I blame Big Zulu. Look at what you made us listen to? DJ Tira, stop this nonsense."

DJ Tira flexes dance moves with a hottie

If he is not making music in the studio or heating up the dance floors with his fire set, the Thank You Mr DJ hitmaker is flexing his dance moves.

Just recently, DJ Tira was joined by a hottie who danced with him and showed off their fire routine. Mzansi wanted to know who the beauty was, and the video posted by @MDNnewss went viral.

DJ Tira accused of stealing lyrics from other artists

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Tira is embroiled in another controversy after being accused of stealing lyrics from a song released in 2021. This is not the first time South African musicians have been accused of biting lyrics with Mzansi previously slamming Focalistic for sampling Spikiri's 2005 song Gangster Party for his viral verse on the Amapiano scotcher Biri Marung.

The Afrotainment boss is one of the featured artists on the new song which was produced by Blaqshandis and Bhuwa G. The song which was officially released on Friday 21 February 2021, also features vocals from Dankie Boi and Naitor.

