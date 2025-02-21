DJ Tira is being accused of stealing lyrics on his new song Salamalikom by Kwaito musician Sosha

Sosha claims that the Afrotainment boss didn't ask for permission to sample lyrics from his song Ama’Sulumane released in 2021

While DJ Tira has not responded to the claims by Sosha, it is not the first time he has been accused of song theft

DJ Tira is embroiled in another controversy after being accused of stealing lyrics from a song released in 2021. This is not the first time South African musicians have been accused of biting lyrics with Mzansi previously slamming Focalistic for sampling Spikiri's 2005 song Gangster Party for his viral verse on the Amapiano scotcher Biri Marung.

Kwaito artist Sosha is accusing DJ Tira of stealing his lyrics. Image: Sosha 745/Facebook, Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

DJ Tira accused of stealing lyrics on new song 'Salamalikom'

DJ Tira is being accused by Kwaito artist Sosha of stealing lyrics on the new song Salamalikom.

The Afrotainment boss is one of the featured artists on the new song which was produced by Blaqshandis and Bhuwa G. The song which was officially released on Friday 21 February 2021, also features vocals from Dankie Boi and Naitor.

In an interview with TshisaLive, Sosha, real name Sibonelo Ngcobo, says he was disappointed when he discovered that DJ Tira had stolen the lyrics from his song Ama’Sulumane which he released in 2021.

Sosha said expected the veteran producer, whom he considers his hero, to at least credit him on the new song. He also implied that DJ Tira did not reach out to ask for permission before using the lyrics. Sosha said:

“The guy has been in the music scene for more than two decades, where [is] the courtesy of letting me know that he's interested in the lyrics of my song Ama'Sulumane? He should know better. I'm not an upcoming artist but a well-established artist.”

TshisaLive reports that DJ Tira did not respond to its text message asking him for his side of the story.

You can listen to the two songs on X (formerly Twitter) and decide if DJ Tira stole the lyrics.

DJ Tira accused of stealing Mgilane's flow on 'Siyaphothula'

This is not the first time DJ Tira has been accused of stealing a song. Last October, the Singenzenjani hitmaker was under fire following the release of his summer song Siyaphothula.

He was criticised for excluding Durban influencer Mgilane. DJ Tira was also accused of using the influencer’s flow without crediting him.

DJ Tira was accused of stealing a Durban influencer's flow on his summer song. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris

In response, DJ Tira defiantly declared he would not be pressured by social media. He also dismissed reports that the song wasn’t doing well on digital streaming platforms.

Meanwhile, DJ Tira is expected to jet off to the Netherlands in March where he will be one of the headliners at the Afro Soul Jam event in Amsterdam.

He will be joined by fellow Durban’s Finest wheel spinner, DJ Sox and other South African entertainers.

