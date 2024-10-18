The award-winning music producer and artist DJ Tira has released his summer song Siyaphothula

Before the song's release, there was drama associated with it after he was criticised for excluding Mgilane

The DJ is not bothered and does not care, saying he will not be told by social media peeps how to make music

DJ Tira is sure that he has released the ultimate summer song with his latest Gqom hit, Siyaphothula.

DJ Tira Doesn't Care About Music Critics Following Release of 'Siyaphothula'

Source: Getty Images

DJ Tira has released a new song

The award-winning music producer and Afrotianment boss DJ Tira is beaming with excitement as he releases his summer song, Siyaphothula. Not only is he ready to reclaim his throne, but he also has a summer drink ready: Bearings Cider.

"Summer Song is out!! I am taking you guys to December," he wrote on Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Drama follows DJ Tira's Siyaphothula

When he teased the song on social media, he was criticised for excluding Mgilane. People commented on his video asking about him.

Comments asking about Mgilane are in the post below:

However, according to TshisaLIVE, Tira could not be more unbothered by the noise. A fan said Tira stole Mgilane's flow, and he did the wrong thing by excluding him from the song and 'music video.'

However, the DJ is not bothered and does not care, saying he will not be told by social media peeps how to make music.

“The song is doing well on digital platforms. I'm back with my Gqom sound to the fullest. People on social media will always talk. We've got Mgilane on the promo...They'll see Mgilane in the music video. This wasn't a music video but a promotional video.”

DJ Tira spends time with sons

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Tira was seen recently spending quality time with his sons, Tank and King Chase. He shared a photo that went viral on social media.

Fans praised the uncanny resemblance between DJ Tira and his sons, with many heartwarming reactions highlighting their similarities. Users commended DJ Tira for being a dedicated family man amidst the pressures of the industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News