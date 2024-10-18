DJ Sbu shared insights with Aymos in a throwback video on balancing artistry and business

He emphasised the importance of enlisting help to manage business responsibilities, allowing artists to concentrate on creativity

DJ Sbu also advised young artists to learn from the mistakes of established stars to avoid similar pitfalls in their careers

DJ Sbu dished pearls of wisdom to singer Aymos about maintaining creativity as an artist while running a successful business in a throwback video.

DJ Sbu advises Aymos on balancing a career and managing a successful business.

DJ Sbu and Aymos talk about business management

Media personality and businessman DJ Sbu interviewed up-and-coming singer and songwriter Aymos last year. The Fatela singer asked Sbu how a young artist can balance being a successful artist, dropping hits, and also managing a successful business on the side.

Responding to Aymos' questions in a video shared on X by @ThisIsColbert, the star, who has been in the industry for decades while also managing several businesses, including his popular energy drink MoFaya, said it is important to get people to assist you in running and managing the businesses so that you can focus on the creative side.

He added that young artists should look at other big stars' mistakes and try to avoid them. Sbu gave an example of the ongoing tax issues with several artists. He said:

"I think you asked the right person because that's what I am experiencing. The more I focused on business, the more my creativity lacked. The more I focus on growing this, the more I struggle to release music for the audience. So your conversation is right, if you focus on this, then the other one lacks."

