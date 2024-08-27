Radio 2000 host DJ Sbu recently defended the philanthropist BI Phakathi from vile netizens

The businessman shut down rumours about BI Phakathi being a scammer that has been circulating online

The star shared that netizens should leave the philanthropist alone and he doesn't bother anyone

DJ Sbu shut down rumours about BI Phakathi. Image: @djsbu

Source: Instagram

South African radio personality and businessman DJ Sbu has made headlines again as he defended a popular philanthropist, BI Phakathi, on social media.

DJ Sbu shuts down rumours about BI Phakathi

The veteran radio personality DJ Sbu became the talk of the town after he shut down rumours about BI Phakathi. This was after the philanthropist was accused of being a scammer because he kept his identity a secret for years.

According to Fakazanews, Sibusiso Leope, famously known as DJ Sbu, warned netizens against spreading rumours about BI Phakathi.

He said:

"Hands off, BI Phakathi. Leave him alone. When someone does good, you complain; when someone does bad, you complain. What exactly do we want as people? Your only problem is that you want to see his face, and it’s so that you can start hounding him for the money that you think he has, the millionaire that you think he is, but you don’t focus on the good deeds that he does.

He further mentioned that people should leave Phakathi alone as he doesn't bother anyone:

"We love him because of it. Leave him alone. He bothers nobody. He does the Lord’s work. He helps people. That is exactly what we require. Stick to your politicians; stick to the people who are supposed to be bringing us services in our communities. BI Phakathi is doing an amazing job; we appreciate and love his work. He gives us comfort."

DJ Sbu on his apparent beef with DJ Cleo

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Sbu shared that he is open to collaborating with DJ Cleo on some music despite their differences.

The two stars had beef earlier in their careers, and Cleo made some allegations against DJ Sbu. Mzansi showed love to the DJs and praised them for their consistency in the music industry and his mature decision.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News