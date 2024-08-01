Former radio star DJ Sbu found his energy drink Mofaya under fire after he supported Chidimma

Sbu faced criticism after a video of himself and Miss SA finalist Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina drinking Mofaya went viral

A social media user went on a rant about how everyone should unfollow and stop buying Mofaya energy drink after viewing the clip

The drama continues regarding the Miss SA saga, which has taken over social media, and veteran radio personality DJ Sbu has dragged himself deep into the whole mess.

Netizens cancel DJ Sbu's Mofaya drink after defending Chidimma

It seems like this Chidimma saga is spiralling out of control as more netizens get angry as South African celebrities keep siding and defending the Miss SA finalist Vanessa Adetshina.

Recently, many social media users have called for the cancellation of DJ Sbu's energy drink, Mofaya, after he defended Chidimma. This was after a video of the former radio star and the Miss SA finalist having a sip of the Mofaya drink.

@Miz_Ruraltarain ranted on social media and demanded that other netizens stop buying the DJ's energy drink and let the Nigerians buy it since he sided with them amid the Miss SA saga.

She wrote:

"Me and your Dj Sbu we were following each, after his stupid distasteful comments protecting Nigerian drug dealers and the imposter Nigerian girl Chidimma Adetshina. I blocked another useless so-called "celebrity". I'll never drink that rubbish Mofaya. Tsek Sbu #RemoveChidimmaOffMissSA #CancelMissSA."

Miss SA confirms Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina’s documents are legal

