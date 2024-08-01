The South African Human Rights Commission has cautioned South Agfrivsns against using xenophobic slurs against Miss SA finalist Chidimma Adetshina

The warning came after Adetshina's citizenship was called into question following the revelation that her father is Nigerian

South Africans were disappointed in the SAHRC and continued their call for Adetshina's background to be investigated thoroughly

JOHANNESBURG — The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has warned people that using xenophobic slurs against Miss South Africa finalist Chidimma Adetshina could result in a crimen injuria charge.

SAHRC warns SA against xenophobic attacks

According to The South African, the SAHRC said that those who intentionally insult Adewtshina on social media could be charged with criminal injuria and face possible jail time. This came after she faced backlash from social media after her father's Nigerian citizenship was in the spotlight.

The SAHRC's commissioner, Sandra Makoasha, called on the public to refrain from making xenophobic comments that trample on her right to be treated fairly and with dignity. She also said Adetshina had met all the requirements to be a Miss South Africa finalist and urged netizens to abide by the South African Social Media Charter.

South Africans discuss the matter

Netizens on Facebook were on two sides of the coin.

Sphamandla Mbhelei said:

"They want the whole world to hate us."

Kristina Cooper said:

"The main problem here is the beef between the Nigerians and South Africa's history of xenophobic attacks."

Tumisang Mamabolo said:

"The police can't even arrest real criminals. You want them to monitor citizens instead of monitoring intelligence reports."

Phakamani RSA said:

"This thing needs a big march now."

Ziphelele Zonke asked:

"Can the people who went to school with her please stand up?"

EFF supports Chidimma Adetshina

Similarly, Briefly News reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters supported Adetshina and slammed South Africans, calling her a Nigerian.

The party condemned xenophobic and Afrophobic comments made against Adetshina and compared them to the attitude that prevailed during colonialism and apartheid.

