The Economic Freedom Fighters has come out in support of Miss SA finalist Chidimma Adetshina following the controversy surrounding her citizenship

The party slammed the comments that have been circulating on social media as xenophobic and called for South Africans to do some introspection

South Africans snubbed the EFF, and some accused it of not having South Africans' interests at heart

Tebogo Mokwena, a dedicated Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed coverage of international and local social issues like health, corruption, education, unemployment, service delivery protests and heritage in South Africa during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

The EFF slammed the country for attacking Chidimma Adetshina. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The Economic Freedom Fighters have called out South Africans, accusing them of attacking Miss SA finalist Chidimma Adetshina with xenophobic sentiments.

EFF slams "attacks" on Chidimma Adetshina

The party posted a statement on its X account @EFFSouthAfrica. The party's comments form part of the country's chorus in support of Adetshina, whose citizenship came under the spotlight after she was announced as a Miss SA finalist.

The Red Berets said it rejected the attacks directed at Adetshina and called them afrophobic. The party added that her eligibility to participate in the competition was not questioned as Miss SA did due diligence in vetting her background.

"This situation reflects remnants of apartheid and colonisation, where divisive ideologies continue to plague our society. We call on South Africans to introspect and ask themselves: why such hardness towards a 23-year-old black South African woman?"

View the complete statement here:

South Africans roast the EFF

Netizens commenting on the EFF's statement made little attempt to resonate with its contents.

Dr Shiyak'leng said:

"This statement is undermining South Africans."

The Trusty Troll asked:

"Have you ever made a statement where you don't blame apartheid?"

RedefiningSuccess said:

"You have become irrelevant to South Africans."

Ke nna modisi wa said:

"Useless party. That's why voters showed you flames. We don't have time for nonsense parties."

Kagisano said:

"I wonder what mindset drives other foreign nationals to disrespect South Africans in their own country."

Gayton McKenzie slammed for referring to Adetshina as Nigerian

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie was called out for his comments on Adetshina.

Responding to a tweet, McKenzie said a Nigerian could not represent the country, referring to Adetshina.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News